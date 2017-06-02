The Florida “joker” was busted again.

This time, Lawrence Sullivan, 29, was arrested for marijuana possession, according to the Miami Herald.

This latest incident on Wednesday comes a little over a week after Sullivan was apprehended for pointing a gun at vehicles, police said.

“If I was waving a gun, yeah, I will admit it. I was not waving a gun,” Sullivan told CBS Miami. “Did I have a gun in my pocket? Yes, and I want to be safe.”

Sullivan added that his jail time was “memorable,” according to CBS Miami.

“I was treated like a celebrity inside,” Sullivan told CBS News. “I was on the psych floor because I take medications.”

Sullivan’s celeb status might have come from his unforgettable mugshot.

According to his family, the face tattoos are new and are “expression of his artistic side,”CBS Miami reported.