Florida firefighter spears 409-pound grouper

A Bradenton firefighter has just caught one of the world’s largest Warsaw groupers, according to news reports.

James Taylor speared a 409-pound grouper during the St. Pete Open annual fishing tournament on Saturday, according to WFTS.

Bradenton firefighter may have speared the world's largest Warsaw Grouper! James Taylor (green shorts) caught it 85 miles off shore. 409lbs. pic.twitter.com/yxdehtGyQg — LindsayLogue (@LindsayLogueTV) August 20, 2017

Taylor was fishing in about 250-feet-deep waters when he caught the fish.

Florida Fish and Wildlife weighed the grouper and Taylor is waiting to hear whether it will take the record, according to WFTS.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, however, the state record is 436 pounds.