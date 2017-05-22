A flea market find in England 30 years ago has turned into the stuff dreams are made of.

A woman paid the equivalent of $15 for a piece of costume jewelry three decades ago, or so she thought, but she liked the ring and wore it all the time, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

It turns out the gem was the real deal, a 26.27 carat white diamond, according to Sotheby’s.

The auction house is selling the ring next month as part of jewelry sale and expects the ring to sell for as much as $450,000. Not bad for a $15 investment.

The buyer apparently had no idea the ring was real because 19th century diamonds were cut very differently from today. The cut did not show off the stone’s clarity or brilliance.

The owners asked not to be identified.