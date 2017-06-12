First lady Melania Trump, Barron finally move to White House

More than four months after President Donald Trump moved into the White House, his wife and 11-year-old son have finally moved to the nation’s capital.

With a simple tweet, Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s communication director, announced that the first lady and the couple’s son made the move official, NBC News reported.

Melania Trump had tweeted a photo looking out of a window in the executive mansion earlier in the evening with the hashtag #Movingday.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Melania and Barron had stayed in New York until the end of the school year, NBC News reported.

Barron will attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland next year, The Washington Post reported.

