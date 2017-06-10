Fidget spinner, match spark brush fire in Arizona

A fidget spinner helped spark a brush fire last month in Arizona, KGUN reported.
On May 26, two juveniles used a fidget spinner and a match to accidentally start the fire in Sierra Vista, police said.
The fire quickly grew to 30 acres. No buildings were damaged and nobody was injured, Sierra Vista police said.
"This fire demonstrates how a careless mistake can spark a fire that poses significant danger,” a police spokesman told KGUN. “Common causes of fires include target shooting, camp fires, barbecues, and cigarette butts."
