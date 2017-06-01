FDA: Cashews, Kroger macadamia nuts recalled over listeria scare

The Food and Drug Administration has made two unrelated recalls of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava’s Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted for possible listeria contamination. No illnesses have been reported yet.

The macadamia nuts, which were packaged in clear 12-ounce plastic, were sold in Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores in six states: Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana.

Kroger said it has removed the macadamia nuts from stores where the item was sold.

The Simple Truth nuts have a May 2, 2018, expiration date and UPC of 1110-02478.

If you’ve purchased a package, either throw the item away or take it back to the store for a refund or replacement.

Less than 225 units of Ava’s Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted, packaged in 8-ounce plastic tubs, were sold in the U.S. (Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania).

The cashews have a best-by date of April 28, 2018, UPC number of 8-10111-01035-1 and lot number of 11817-L2.

Test results for the cashews came out negative for listeria, but the FDA has chosen to recall the item “out of an abundance of caution” after an investigation at Hampton Farms, where the cashews came from, revealed a contaminated piece of equipment was used during production of other Hampton Farms products.

Like the macadamia nuts, the cashews can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

According to Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and approximately 260 people die.

Those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns and adults ages 65 and older are most at risk.

Here are some common listeria symptoms, according to the CDC:

Pregnant women: fever, flu-like symptoms (fatigue, muscle aches)

Others: headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever, muscle aches

See more FDA recalls.