A father is upset after he discovered that a camera was hidden in his 21-year-old daughter’s bathroom in her apartment in Norman, Oklahoma, near the University of Oklahoma.

KFOR reported that John Christopher was helping his daughter, who is a student at the move into an apartment, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Caudill, saw the camera.

>> Read more trending news

“I came in here to use the restroom standing right here, and for whatever reason, I just happened to look up,” Caudill said. “And here was a bunch of masking tape.”

“What we need to realize in this day and age, it's a $50 camera. It's light and dark images, recorded. It's Wi-Fi. They don't have to be there. This is the kind of technology that's out there, and it's very easy to stick in a vent,” Christopher said.

Christopher plans to move his daughter out of the apartment complex, called The Avenue at Norman Apartments.

The camera has been turned over to the Norman Police Department for investigating.

“We have not received any other reports of something similar anywhere here in Norman. This is a new one for us but we are actively looking into it and hope to find some answers pretty quickly,” Norman Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said.

Anne White, the regional manager at Greystar Student Living, which owns The Avenue, told KFOR on Tuesday that her team is “stunned” and “will definitely provide a hotel for the night.”

Christopher is still upset about the discovery.

“You have this vision of your daughter being posted everywhere on the internet, so I'm still freaked out about that,” he said.