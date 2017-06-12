Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 92
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Broken Clouds
H 92° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 92° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 92° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Father killed in front of family over free dog from Facebook, fiancee says
Close

Father killed in front of family over free dog from Facebook, fiancee says

Father killed in front of family over free dog from Facebook, fiancee says
Scott Bowman was killed Wednesday during an argument in his home with a stranger who had given the family a dog. (Photo: Amber Krycka/Twitter)

Father killed in front of family over free dog from Facebook, fiancee says

By: ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  Editor’s note: As Jacksonville officers investigate the shooting death of Scott Bowman, his fiancee — who was inside the home where he was killed — spoke with Action News Jax about what she said happened.

Scott Bowman was shot and killed after an argument inside his home Wednesday night on Macnaughton Drive.

Chelsea Bowman said she and Christopher "Scott" Bowman were divorced, but were going to remarry soon.

She said they wanted a dog, so they answered a Facebook ad from a man who said he was giving one away.

It turned out to be a fatal mistake.

Chelsea Bowman said she told the man — who JSO has not identified — that they would pick up the dog, but he insisted on coming to them, she said.

When he arrived, Chelsea Bowman said they invited him inside for a drink to thank him for the dog.

She said that’s when things got strange.

“The dude takes his shoes off and he stays. And he doesn’t leave,” Chelsea Bowman said. “And it’s making everybody uncomfortable.”

>> Read more trending news

Chelsea Bowman said the couple hinted it was time for the man to go — their kids had to go to sleep — but he refused.

“He gets very, very volatile, very, very drunk,” Chelsea Bowman said. “My husband (Scott) goes to use the bathroom, and he waits for him. He comes out, and he grabs him and he starts beating him.

“I mean grabs him, slams him down. Scott was not winning this fight at all.”

Chelsea Bowman said her daughter told her she witnessed the man hold a gun to Scott’s head, and that’s when Scott was able to turn the gun on the man and shoot him in the arm.

She said Scott started to run, but the man shot him in the chest.

“[Daughter] Kinley was going ‘You shot my dad! You shot my dad!’” Chelsea Bowman said. “I said ‘Run! Go get help.' I said 'Baby, baby, please,’ trying to wake him up."

JSO said when officers arrived at the home, there was a man outside who told them he was involved in the shooting and he was detained for questioning.

Chelsea Bowman said she and her children were also taken to JSO for questioning. She said she could hear the alleged gunman banging on the walls at JSO.

“When we got interrogated downtown he was like a maniac,” Chelsea Bowman said. “He was banging on the walls, cussing. At one point they had to switch us from one room so we wouldn’t hear this maniac.”

JSO said Friday that the individuals involved in the shooting have been identified and that the investigation is ongoing.

Chelsea Bowman said her husband was murdered — and she wants the man charged.

“I miss him. I just want him back,” she said. “I keep thinking it’s a horrible dream.”

Records show Scott Bowman was arrested for domestic battery twice – but in both cases, the charges were dropped.

Neighbor Jeff Wood said Scott Bowman was a good man – and wouldn’t harm anyone.

“He’s a gentle guy, wouldn’t hurt anybody. Scott was my friend. I loved that dude to death,” Wood said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Change at the top at GE
    Change at the top at GE
    General Electric says Jeff Immelt is stepping down as CEO and John Flannery, president and CEO of the conglomerate's health care unit, will take over the post in August. The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that. Immelt has been at the helm of the conglomerate for 16 years, overseeing a transformation that included selling many of the company's units. Over that time, General Electric sold its insurance, credit card, plastics and security divisions. It also invested more heavily in new technologies, including a recent $1.65 billion acquisition of LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based manufacturer of rotor blades for wind turbines. Flannery is a longtime General Electric executive, starting his career at GE Capital in 1987. He became president and CEO of the company's equity unit in 2002 and eventually joined the health care unit in 2014, focusing on advanced technologies.
  • Pulse nightclub shooting: 1 year later, Orlando remembers victims
    Pulse nightclub shooting: 1 year later, Orlando remembers victims
    Community members gathered at Pulse nightclub early Monday to pay their respects to the 49 people who were killed in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history one year ago. >> Complete coverage of the Pulse anniversary from Orlando’s WFTV Survivors and victims' relatives were invited to enter the fenced-in space surrounding the shuttered venue shortly after 2 a.m. – marking one year since the moment the attack began – as victims' names were read aloud. The early start time didn't keep mourners from returning to the place where so many lost friends and relatives. 'No matter how dark the night, the sun is always going to shine,' Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told victims' family members during a private ceremony. Jim McDermott, a friend of one of the victims, was among those who returned to the club Monday. >> Read more trending news 'It is 2 a.m. in the morning, and look at how many people are here to show compassion and love,' McDermott said. 'Our focus now is to make sure that the survivors and the people (who continue) to need medical help and treatment and psychological care and all of those other things continue to get it.' People dressed in white angel costumes surrounded the club Monday. Marie Cobbs attended the ceremony with her sister, who's still trying to cope after losing her son, Anthony Disla, in the shooting. >> PHOTOS: Orlando nightclub shooting leaves dozens dead 'How can one man, one person kill so many people?' Cobbs said. Consolation is what drew so many to the club Monday. 'The one silver lining that we can find in all of this is the amount of love and the amount of care that everybody has for each other,' Viviana Torche said. 'Not just Orlando, but the entire world.
  • Man bums ride from casino, is beaten and shot
    Man bums ride from casino, is beaten and shot
    A man is shot after asking for a ride at the Osage Casino. Tulsa police say the victim was injured around 3:30 a.m. Monday.  “At some point during the ride the victim exited the vehicle and was struck on the head with an object by an unknown person and heard a gunshot,” Tulsa Police Sergeant August Terbrock said.    He had been shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital for surgery. We're told the victim was confused about what had happened and was not able to provide much information to police. No one has been arrested.
  • Restaurant door left open, armed robber takes advantage
    Restaurant door left open, armed robber takes advantage
    An armed robber takes advantage of the opened back door as he robs the McDonald's at 4122 South Garnett Road.   Tulsa police say a McDonald’s delivery truck was parked near the open back door of the restaurant, when the robber came in the same door with a gun at 4:46 a.m. Monday. The man held the gun to the manager's head and took the money from the safe. We're told the suspect is a black male wearing a gray sweater, light color jeans along with black glasses and a mask. He fled on foot.
  • United Pet Group recalls 5 brands of rawhide dog chews
    United Pet Group recalls 5 brands of rawhide dog chews
    United Pet Group has issued a voluntary recall for multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products that were distributed to retail outlets and sold online in the U.S.  The recall – which covers the brands American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, Healthy Hide, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit – was issued after United Pet Group identified that certain rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Columbia, and one its suppliers in Brazil, were using an ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the making of the rawhide chews. The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. >> Click here to read the full recall announcement on the FDA website The primary complaint received was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported from owners. Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting.  >> Read more trending news The affected product was distributed nationwide from United Pet Group’s Edwardsville, Illinois, distribution facility. All of the dog chew products included in the voluntary recall identify an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 located on the back of the package. Consumers who have purchased the products described above are urged to dispose of the product or return it directly to United Pet Group or to the retail establishment where they initially purchased the product for full refund.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.