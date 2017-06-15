What was supposed to be a teaching moment for an Indiana family turned into tragedy.

A father has been charged in the accidental shooting of his daughter.

Eric Hummel, 33, was showing a handgun to his two sons and talking to them about gun safety Saturday evening, WGN reported. When his 9-year-old daughter Olivia walked into the room, he turned towards her and pulled the trigger, believing there were no bullets in the gun.

Olivia suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

Hummel faces one count of reckless homicide. Authorities told WGN that they don't believe Hummel was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The community held a candlelight vigil Tuesday for Olivia.