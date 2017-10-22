Family finds crawling worms in Costco chicken at dinner table

A Canadian family made a nauseating discovery while eating a chicken dinner last Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

The Mo family of Point Cook, Victoria were stunned to discover worms crawling in their cooked chicken.

Leon Mo said he bought the $6 chicken breast from Costco while shopping with his wife.

Mo told the Herald Sun that his daughter refused to eat the food because she told him “there’s worms.”

He says that when he looked in the package, there were two more worms.

After the skin-crawling discovery, he took the chicken back to the store where they gave him a full refund and filed a report. They also called him the next day to check and see how he was feeling.

Mo noted that the chicken wasn’t yet expired, and says that though he trusts big brand stores, “People need to seriously check the quality.”

>> Related: At a San Antonio Popeyes, this woman got a side of screwworms with her spicy chicken

He and his wife, who was then nine months pregnant, both ate some of the meat, but he says they weren’t sick from the food.