The Levys grieved twice for Caesar.

The family’s beloved miniature pinscher suffered from chronic health conditions and was taken to the Briarwood Veterinary Hospital to be euthanized, according to The Star-Ledger.

However, five months later the family got an anonymous tip that the dog was still alive and living with the vet technician.

"You charge me to put him down and then sneak him out the back door? It's horrifying," Lonnie Levy told WPVI. “I'm dumbfounded. I don't even know how to say, I don't know how to feel.”

Police got involved and told the vet tech to return the dog. During the time he was with the tech, Caesar had no treatments for his Cushing's disease, a condition which continued to worsen, according to The Star-Ledger. Caesar lost 10 pounds and was so ill he had to be euthanized.

The veterinarian and the technician no longer work at the clinic. A veterinarian bought the practice last week and helped the Levys recover Caesar and spend some time with him before he was euthanized.

"It's hard enough when you have to decide a pet should pass, but you have to deal with that twice with the same pet? It's just unthinkable," Dr. Maureen Kibisz, who bought the clinic, told WPVI.

The Levys were refunded the $192 for the procedure that was not performed.

Police and the Monmouth County SPCA said the investigation is ongoing and could lead to theft and animal cruelty charges.