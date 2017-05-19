Listen Live
National
Family of Chris Cornell disputes suicide report
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Chris Cornell and Family attend the New York Screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre on April 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

By: KIRO7.com
The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.

>>Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52

The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

>> See photos of Chris Cornell and Soundgarden through the years

Cornell was found dead Wednesday night in his Detroit hotel room after performing at a concert.

>> Read more trending news

Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, said in the statement that when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her that he might have taken "an extra Ativan or two" and was slurring his words.

The medical examiner in Detroit said Cornell hanged himself. Police told two Detroit newspapers that the singer was found with a band around his neck.

