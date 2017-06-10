Listen Live
Next time you log onto Facebook, you might notice a different reaction in the lineup. It’s a rainbow emoji in honor of pride month.

“As Pride celebrations begin around the world, Facebook is proud to support our diverse community, including those that have identified themselves on Facebook as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender or gender non-conforming,” the company said in a press release.

The social media site rolled out the icon this week, adding it to the existing range of reactions: love, haha, wow, sad, and angry.

But if you don’t have it just yet. Don’t worry. It’s easy to snag. Just log into your account and give the LGBTQ@Facebook a thumbs-up.

The symbol is just one of several features Facebook is launching in June. The company is also adding LGBT pride-themed frames to its camera, and wishing users “Happy Pride” on their news feeds.

