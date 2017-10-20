Giving some of the first public details about a firefight in the African nation of Niger that resulted in the deaths of four U.S. soldiers earlier this month, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said on Monday that a full military investigation which is underway into the incident will hopefully provide more detailed answers on what happened. “I think first and foremost in this particular case, we owe the families as much information as we can find out, about what happened,” the General said. Gen. Dunford said the American soldiers werer part of a regular October 4 patrol, but suddenly found themselves in a firefight with attackers who have pledged their support for the Islamic State. “They did not expect resistance on this particular patrol,” Dunford said. “Again, what happened will be the subject of the investigation. Dunford: US troops did not expect resistance on the patrol and were faced with small arms, rockets and machine guns https://t.co/m6sceXu0ux — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 23, 2017 The general said the current rules of engagement for U.S. forces in Niger are that they go out on patrols with friendly forces only “when the chances of enemy contact are unlikely.” “They were equipped with machine guns and small arms,” Dunford said, adding that the attack on the American and Niger force was done with small arms, machine guns and rocket propelled grenades. The General said five Niger soldiers were killed in the same incident, as he vowed to get all of the details of what happened, and deliver those facts not only to the Congress – but to the families of the soldiers as well. 'We owe the families as much information as we can find out about what happened,' Gen. Dunford says of Niger ambush https://t.co/sqHcGHa6J8 pic.twitter.com/uMFK5880mi — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 23, 2017 After a week of increasingly acidic exchanges between the the family of one soldier who died in the event and top officials at the White House – including the President – Gen. Dunford’s tone was decidedly more measured, as he repeatedly told reporters that questions about the details of the firefight were entirely ‘fair.’