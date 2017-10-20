Genius. Marketing Genius. That’s it. That’s all it is. A Twitter user cracked a not-so-secret mix for KFC.
No, it’s not the 11 herbs and spices the fast-food chicken icon uses in its recipes. It’s the six Herbs and five “Spices” that the company’s Twitter account follows.
Let that sink in.
The official Twitter account has only 11 accounts it follows and the list includes the five members of the Spice Girls and six men named Herb, Buzzfeed reported.
.@KFC follows 11 people.— Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017
Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.
11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this.
The brains behind the following list are getting praise online for coming up with the clever mix.
A friend informed me @kfc follows the 5 Spice Girls along with 6 guys named "Herb" on Twitter. That's 11 herbs and spices. #WellPlayed 😂🍗— Rachel Collier (@RachelWDRB) October 19, 2017
Someone at KFC has been waiting for YEARS for people to get this & now finally their day has come— Birthday Snake 🐍 (@Legally_belle) October 20, 2017
I don’t know who I’m more impressed with, @KFC for doing it or @edgette22 for noticing it https://t.co/avXAV1EkFm— Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) October 20, 2017
"FINALLY" --KFC social media manager— Mrs. Carm (@Mrs_Carm) October 20, 2017
They must have a seasoned marketing person. 😉😉 #seewhatIdidthere— Adam Dzuricky (@thebatman012) October 20, 2017
