National
Dunkin’ Donuts replaces Coffee Coolatta with Frozen Coffee, offers free samples
Close

Dunkin’ Donuts replaces Coffee Coolatta with Frozen Coffee, offers free samples

Dunkin’ Donuts replaces Coffee Coolatta with Frozen Coffee, offers free samples
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 25: A Dunkin' Donuts cafe is viewed on July 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Dunkin’ Donuts replaces Coffee Coolatta with Frozen Coffee, offers free samples

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Dunkin’ Donuts announced last month that the coffee chain would retire sales of the popular Coffee Coolatta, which has been on the menu since 1994. 

In its place, the company released the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee. 

“This is the frozen beverage for people who love coffee,” Chris Fuqua, Dunkin’s senior vice president of brand marketing, said in a news release. “With Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, we’ve captured the same taste and quality that millions of Dunkin’ Donuts guests enjoy each day, now blended frozen.”

>> Read more trending news

Dunkin’ Donuts debuted the blended beverage on Monday and announced that stores across the country will celebrate the release by giving out free samples of the drink this month. 

Customers can visit stores on Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to receive 3.5-ounce samples while supplies last. 

According to  Fuqua, the Coffee Coolattas weren’t up to company standards.
“Our Coffee Coolatta isn’t good enough,” he said at an event in March, according to Business Insider

“(The) Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee will offer our guests a more authentic, energizing coffee-drinking experience compared to the Coffee Coolatta,” Fuqua told the “Today” show.

The Frozen Coffee, made of Arabica coffee and blended with ice and dairy, can be customized by requesting added flavor shots or specifying dairy preferences.

According to the “Today” show, a medium Coffee Coolatta had 600 calories, 35 grams of fat and 65 grams of sugar, and a medium size of the new Frozen Coffee has 420 calories, 18 grams of fat and 61 grams of sugar. A medium Frozen Coffee sells for $3.99.

Fruity Coolattas will remain on the Dunkin’ menu.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Jawad Rasur displays a 24-ounce iced latte he purchased at Dunkin Donuts in Manhattan after the New York City Board of Health voted to ban the sale of large sugary drinks at restaurants and concessions on September 13, 2012 in New York City. Rasur said, "It's stupid, it's taking away people's freedom. I'm adult enough." The controversial measure bars the sale of sugar drinks larger than 16 ounces in an effort to combat obesity. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Close

Dunkin Donuts drink

Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Jawad Rasur displays a 24-ounce iced latte he purchased at Dunkin Donuts in Manhattan after the New York City Board of Health voted to ban the sale of large sugary drinks at restaurants and concessions on September 13, 2012 in New York City. Rasur said, "It's stupid, it's taking away people's freedom. I'm adult enough." The controversial measure bars the sale of sugar drinks larger than 16 ounces in an effort to combat obesity. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Many customers have expressed disappointment about the end of the Coffee Coolatta on social media. Others said the two drinks taste similar and embraced the new addition.

There are no comments yet.

