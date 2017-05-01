Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
71°
H 84°
L 55°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
71°
Clear
H 84° L 55°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 84° L 55°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 84° L 55°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    56°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 85° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Donald Trump says Civil War could have been avoided
Close

Donald Trump says Civil War could have been avoided

Donald Trump says Civil War could have been avoided
Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2017 file photo, a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson hangs on the wall behind President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump made puzzling claims about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War in an interview, suggesting that he was uncertain about the origin of the conflict while claiming that Jackson was upset about the war that started more than a decade after his death. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Donald Trump says Civil War could have been avoided

By: Roberto Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

President Donald Trump, whose public admiration of former President Andrew Jackson is well-known and evident by the portrait he keeps of the seventh president in the Oval Office, said in an interview on Monday that he believes Jackson could have prevented the Civil War.

>> Read more trending news

Trump’s analysis quickly drew criticism for its apparent historical illiteracy about Jackson’s life and tenure in the White House or the causes of the Civil War.

Here are five facts about Andrew Jackson:

1. Andrew Jackson died on June 8, 1845, at his plantation in the slave state of Tennessee.

“I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War,” Trump said Monday.

Most critiques of Trump’s quote point out that Jackson couldn’t have stopped the Civil War because it started about 16 years after he died.

But let’s give Trump the benefit of the doubt and assume that he meant, “Had Jackson been born later, he could have stopped the Civil War.” That, however, brings us to the next point: Jackson fiercely supported a strong union and a central government to the point of preparing military action against South Carolina in 1832.

2. Jackson once dispatched Navy warships into Charleston Harbor to put a stop to talk of secession.

The Nullification Crisis of 1828 arose when Congress passed high tariffs designed to protect northern industry, but southern planters believed that the taxes ultimately hurt their cotton trade. When the South Carolina Legislature voted to nullify the federal tax as well as a subsequent lowering of the tariffs in 1832, Jackson sent Navy ships into Charleston and threatened to hang anyone who worked to support nullification or secession. His vice president, John C. Calhoun of South Carolina, soon resigned to become his state’s U.S. senator.

Based on Jackson’s history in office, and the additional crises that erupted between North and South over the next 30 years, it’s unlikely that Jackson would have been able or would have even wanted to stop the Civil War.

3. Jackson was nicknamed “Old Hickory” because he was as tough as the wood that was used to beat people.

Trump said of Jackson: “He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart.”

The Native Americans whom Jackson evicted from their tribal homelands in Florida and Georgia would tell a different story. After Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act of 1830 into law, more than 45,000 Native Americans were relocated to the West during his administration.

4. Jackson hated the Electoral College.

Although Trump continues to trumpet his own electoral college win, Jackson repeatedly lobbied Congress to abolish the Electoral College, likely because of the “corrupt bargain” struck during the election of 1824 that denied him the presidency in his first run for the White House.

Jackson won the popular vote, but he didn’t have a majority in electoral votes in his race with John Quincy Adams. The election was thrown to the U.S. House, led by Speaker Henry Clay.

Jackson lost the vote, and President-elect Adams made Clay his secretary of state. Jackson was elected president outright in 1828 with 56 percent of the popular vote.

5. In one of his last acts as president, Jackson formally recognized the Republic of Texas.

But Jackson held off on recognizing the Republic of Texas, which had legalized slavery, until after the election of 1836 to increase the chances that his vice president, Martin Van Buren, would win. Jackson wanted to avoid making slavery a bigger issue in the 1836 campaign, so Jackson didn’t recognize Texas until the last full day of his presidency, March 3, 1837.

Before Trump’s interview with the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito aired on SiriusXM satellite radio, a partial transcript highlighting the Jackson quote appeared on Twitter, courtesy of Politico correspondent Edward-Isaac Dovere.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa police made their first arrest for GoFundMe fraud this week. KRMG's told Tonya Gordon started a GoFundMe page for Ron David, who suffered a heart attack in December and had quadruple bypass surgery. Unfortunately, David tells us he hasn’t seen a dime of the nearly $2,000 that was raised. “Later we found out that money was gone before I woke up from a coma,” David said.  There is some good news for David.   The company released a statement reading in part:  “It’s important to remember that misuse is extremely rare on our platform. Campaigns with misuse make up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. With that said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others’ generosity. In this case, we’ll ensure Mr. David receives the money raised on his behalf.” - Spokesman Bobby Whithorne Gordon has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  • 19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    Tulsa detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night near East Admiral and North Lewis. The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. So far, a motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.  Investigators have reported a 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times. “You can almost guarantee that this thing won’t be a who done it,” police said.  “There may be a reason for what happened.  The sooner you give that reason to us, the quicker we can start working.” So far, a description of the suspect hasn't been released. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
  • Sand Springs residents report seeing monkey
    Sand Springs residents report seeing monkey
    Neighbors living near West 10th and North Wilson Avenue in Sand Springs have been dealing with some monkey business this week...literally. There have been at least five reports of people either seeing or hearing a monkey near their homes. One woman tells us this is just bananas. “It scared the tar out of me,” one witness said.  “It was a pretty good sized monkey.” So far, there has been no photographic evidence of the monkey.  If you do see this monkey, make sure to email KRMG pictures.  
  • Always Dreaming about politics at the Kentucky Derby
    As fans get ready for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, while the race itself may be a welcome departure from the daily drumbeat of politics in the U.S., there is certainly a political flavor in the stands, especially from the Bluegrass State. For Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, being at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May is a mandatory destination, even though McConnell might not strike many on Capitol Hill as someone who will be at the $50 window. Fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also been a frequent attendee, attracting a lot of attention a few years ago when Rupert Murdoch was Paul’s guest in Louisville. Paul’s advice is simple: Rand Paul's advice for the Kentucky Derby: 'Bet lots of money.' pic.twitter.com/bf19JO0JPO — Cheryl (@HoldingOn2Stars) April 30, 2016 But while Senators, Congressmen, mayors and Governors might make the trek to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, U.S. Presidents usually do not. In fact, the only sitting President to attend the Kentucky Derby was Richard Nixon in 1969. Nixon was 1st sitting POTUS to attend #KentuckyDerby, 1969, with future President Reagan & their wives: #AP pic.twitter.com/cYDrkQQNbz — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 7, 2016 The next year in 1970, Rolling Stone writer Hunter S. Thompson brought his own style of Gonzo Journalism to Louisville, mixing talk of Black Panthers, Vietnam, Barry Goldwater, Colonel Sanders – and of course – Nixon, as well. The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved – Thompson’s unparalleled dive into Derby weekend is simply mandatory reading – whether you like horses, politics, or neither. “Along with the politicians, society belles and local captains of commerce, every half-mad dingbat who ever had any pretensions to anything at all within five hundred miles of Louisville will show up there to get strutting drunk and slap a lot of backs and generally make himself obvious,” Thompson wrote. I’ve been lucky enough to go to Churchill Downs several times for both the Kentucky Derby and the Breeder’s Cup – it’s an enjoyable day, especially if you cash a few tickets along the way. On one of my visits, I ran into then Sen. Wendell Ford, who served both as a Governor of Kentucky, and then for four terms in the U.S. Senate. On race day, I was down in the lobby of my hotel getting the newspaper, and there was Ford, working the hallways and greeting people, all smiles as he recognized me from the halls of Congress. He made it clear that he wanted to make sure I had a good time that day. “I just got one piece of advice for you,” Ford said, leaning in to emphasize his words, like a Quarterback calling a big play late in the game. “Get it on, son!” Ford said with a big smile. “Git it on!” Who am I picking on Saturday? I’ll take the #5 horse, Always Dreaming.  
  • Chris Rock admits he cheated on his wife
    Chris Rock admits he cheated on his wife
    Chris Rock is talking about his failed marriage in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine. The standup comedian and actor admits that he cheated on his wife with three different women, one of whom is a fellow celebrity, although he apparently didn’t identify the woman. Rock is currently performing his first standup comedy tour in nine years, which was in Tulsa a few weeks ago. You can read more from the Rolling Stone interview here.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.