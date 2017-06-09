Dog saves family from burning home

A family’s dog alerted family members when their house caught fire, saving the three adults and five children who were asleep inside.



Bear, a 7-year-old American shepherd, nudged Donna Freeman when smoke started to fill the house Monday, according to WEWS. Freeman and her mother were able to awaken other people including children who were aged 4 to 16.



>> Read more trending news

"That dog, right there, if he hadn't woken anyone up, I don't even want to think about what would have have happened," Bear’s owner, Annie Geiger, told WEWS.



Freeman, who was staying at the house with her son and mother, said it was arson and that someone poured lighter fluid on the back porch and lit it, according to WEWS.



Akron Fire Department said the fire is still under investigation.