Dog found locked in suitcase, abandoned in ditch in the woods

A dog was found Sunday locked in a suitcase, thrown into a ditch and left for dead.



Donut, a 6-year-old apricot poodle, was believed to have been in the hardshell suitcase in which he was found between three and six hours on the hottest day of the year. He was turned over to the Richmond Animal Protection Society which is investigating.



“There is no reason why this type of cruelty need happen,” the shelter said in a news release. “Anyone can surrender their animal for any reason at the Richmond Animal Shelter. (We) will gladly take the animal, provide it care and rehome the animal.”



A person was walking near the wooded area in the late afternoon heard Donut barking, found the suitcase and pried it open. Donut was covered in urine and feces but was otherwise in good health. He was well groomed, friendly and in good shape.



Donut was examined by a shelter veterinarian and is doing well.



An animal cruelty investigation in underway. The suitcase is being held as evidence.



“He was very, very lucky that he was found,” Eyal Lichtmann, the shelter’s CEO, told the Vancouver Sun. “This is absolute cruelty … to do this to a beautiful little poodle, who is the friendliest dog in the world.”