Deputy's quick action saves K-9 partner

Quick action by a Martin County deputy likely saved the life of his partner, a 5-year-old K-9 officer named Kaspar, according to the sheriff's office.

When Deputy Ron Manganiello noticed that Kaspar was suffering from serious internal distress today, he rushed the dog to a veterinarian. Kaspar underwent immediate surgery, which revealed a large tumor on his liver.

The tumor had ruptured, causing internal bleeding, the sheriff's office reported in a Facebook post.

Doctors said Kaspar would not have survived if the internal bleeding was not immediately treated.

"Fortunately, Deputy Manganiello recognized that his partner was in distress in enough time to save him," the sheriff's office reported.

The surgery was successful, doctors said, and Kaspar is recovering. He will remain at the animal hospital for a few days, but he faces a long recovery, the sheriff's office said.