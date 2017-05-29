U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis: ‘I keep other people awake at night’

Being the U-S Defense Secretary is a tough job, but Marine General James Mattis certainly sounds up to the task.

He lit the social media world on fire after he was asked on CBS's Face the Nation what keeps him awake at night.

He answered, "Nothing, I keep other people awake at night."

While that quote has gotten the most attentions, the interview covered a wide range of important topics.

He says President Trump standing alongside fellow NATO leaders last week shows he supports NATO.

He says war with North Korea would be catastrophic.

And he says he was humbled the commitment made by the younger generation of military personnel to carry out decisions made by leaders like himself.