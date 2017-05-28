Listen Live
National
8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt

8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
Photo Credit: Lincoln County Sheriffs Office

8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Lincoln County Sheriffs Office

Mississippi authorities have a suspect in custody in the overnight shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy.

>> Read more trending news

Alleged shooter Willie Cory Godbolt, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, about 70 miles outside Jackson, has been arrested and charged in the killing spree, investigators said.

The Clarion-Ledger reported that Godbolt’s murder spree started late Saturday night when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a homeowner who wanted Godbolt removed from their property. 

He was arrested Sunday morning after a manhunt involving several police agencies.

Police said the killings occurred at three separate homes in Lincoln County.

It’s unclear whether the attacks were premeditated, and although police say they have identified a motive, they are not releasing it. Authorities have also not yet released the names of the victims.

The Clarion-Ledger interviewed Godbolt, who says he committed the murders because he loved his wife and children and Bogue Chitto.

“I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done,” he said after his arrest. The newspaper recorded video of the suspect talking as he sat with hands cuffed behind his back on a roadside surrounded by law enforcement officers.

Godbolt said he was talking with his wife and members of her family when somebody called authorities.

“I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” the suspect says on the video. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.”

>> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here

“They cost him his life,” the suspect said, apparently referring to the slain deputy. “I’m sorry.”

The suspect also said he did not intend for police to capture him alive.

“My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets,” he said. “Suicide by cop was my intention.”

Godbolt is jailed on at least eight murder charges as the investigation continues. 

Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

  • Holiday weekend to end with sunny skies
    Holiday weekend to end with sunny skies
    The holiday weekend may have started with storms, but the sun is getting ready to make a comeback.   We still have two more days left in the holiday weekend and the forecast is improving. For Sunday, it will be cooler, sunny and the high should be around 80 degrees. National Weather Service says Monday will be even better. “Should be dry,” NWS said.  “The low for Monday morning should be in the mid to upper 50s.  The high for Monday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.” Following sunrise Sunday morning, there isn't any more rain in the forecast until Wednesday.
  • Multiple agencies investigate possible murder-suicide
    Multiple agencies investigate possible murder-suicide
    It was a gruesome discovery in Bartlesville on Saturday.   Police and OSBI are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide. The incident happened in the area of 1400 SW Maple. Officials report two people, thought to be husband and wife, were found deceased. So far, no names have been released. KRMG will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.
  • Weather postpones Rocklahoma performances
    Weather postpones Rocklahoma performances
    Organizers of Rocklahoma decided to delay part of the concert shortly before 6:30pm Saturday night. At around 10:15pm, a Facebook post said, “We regretfully must cancel the remainder of the performances scheduled for tonight.” Most of northeast Oklahoma is under a Tornado Watch until 12am. Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat.
  • Severe storms move into Green Country
    Severe storms move into Green Country
    Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa say this is the most unstable air in the Tulsa area so far this storm season. A Tornado Watch is issued for most of northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa County until 12am. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mayes, Wagoner and Okmulgee counties until 10:30pm. Organizers of Rocklahoma, in Pryor, delayed part of the show Saturday night shortly before 6:30pm. There is some good news. The National Weather Service is projecting sunny skies for Sunday.  Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat. You can also download the KRMG app and set up the weather alerts for your area.
  • Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    A 43-year-old pilot is dead, following a small aircraft crash Friday night in Leflore County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:42 p.m., near Arkoma. “A witness who observed the aircraft for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, advised the aircraft began flying in steep banked spiral, entered a fast downward spiral and collided with the ground, resulting in a small explosion,” OHP said.   Richard Biggerstaff was pronounced dead at the scene.  There were no passengers on the aircraft.   A cause for the crash is still under investigation.  
