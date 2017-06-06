Listen Live
National
D-Day invasion: What is D-Day and what happened on June 6, 1944?
Close

D-Day invasion: What is D-Day and what happened on June 6, 1944?

Fast Facts about D-Day

D-Day invasion: What is D-Day and what happened on June 6, 1944?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It was 73 years ago Tuesday, on June 6, 1944, that the invasion of Europe began behind the largest landing force the world had ever seen.

The invasion, which became known as D-Day, began as Operation Neptune, part of Operation Overlord which was the code name for the Allied invasion of northwest Europe. U.S. Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower was the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe. Eisenhower planned and directed the invasion, and on the night before the operation told troops that their mission would not be an easy one," but that he had "full confidence" in the men's "courage and devotion to duty and skill in battle."

So what happened on that day? Here’s a look:

The operation began at 12:15 a.m. on June 6, 1944, when more than 13,000 Americans from the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions began to parachute behind German lines. About three hours later, Allied bombers struck the German lines near the 50-mile strip along the Normandy coasts. According to historians, 7 million pounds of bombs would by dropped by the end of the day.

Two hours later, at 5 a.m., seven battleships, 18 cruisers, and 43 destroyers began the naval bombardment of the coast. The bombardment lasted nearly an hour and a half, leading up to the troop landings which began at 6:31 a.m.

Allied Troops headed ashore on 50 miles of coastline that had been divided into five landing zones – Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. U.S. troops took Utah and Omaha, Canadians landed at Juno and British troops took Gold and Sword.

Photos: D-Day invasion then and now

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
1/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Saint Aubin sur Mer, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493783395. SAINT AUBIN SUR MER, FRANCE - MAY 6: A view of the sea at Nan Red Beach in the Juno beach area on May 6, 2014 in Saint Aubin sur Mer, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image #154421366. Operation Overlord (The Normandy Landings): D-Day 6 June 1944, The British 2nd Army: Royal Marine Commandos of Headquarters, 4th Special Service Brigade, making their way from LCI(S)s (Landing Craft Infantry Small) onto 'Nan Red' Beach, JUNO Area, at St Aubin-sur-Mer at about 9 am on, 6 June 1944. (Photo by Lt. Handford/ IWM via Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
2/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of La Breche, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493783093. LA BRECHE, FRANCE - MAY 8: A view of the seafront and Queen Red Beach on May 8, 2014 in La Breche, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 154421428. Operation Overlord (The Normandy Landings): D-Day 6 June 1944, The British 2nd Army: Commandos of 1st Special Service Brigade landing from an LCI(S) (Landing Craft Infantry Small) on 'Queen Red' Beach, SWORD Area, at la Breche, at approximately 8.40 am, 6 June 1944. (Photo by Capt. J L Evans/ IWM via Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
3/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Vierville sur Mer, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014** Image # 493785751. VIERVILLE SUR MER, FRANCE - MAY 6: A view of Omaha Beach on May 6, 2014 near Vierville sur Mer, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 3090129. June 1944: American troops stand by with stores on Omaha Beach after the D-day landings. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
4/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Saint Lo, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Images # 493782069. SAINT LO, FRANCE - MAY 7: A view of the roadway on May 7, 2014 in Saint Lo, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Images #107759178. Operation Overlord Normandy, United States Army trucks and jeeps are driving through the ruins of Saint-Lo. July 1944. A group of American soldiers is walking along the street. The town was almost totally destroyed by 2,000 Allied bombers when they attacked German troops stationed there during Operation Overlord in June. France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
5/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Sainte Mere Eglise, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493782699. SAINTE MERE EGLISE, FRANCE - MAY 7: A view of the high street on May 7, 2014 in Sainte Mere Eglise, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 79655569. Normandy, France, pic: 1944, A French armoured column passing through the small French town of St Mere Eglise during the Allied invasion of Normandy, gets a warm welcome from the inhabitants (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
6/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Basly, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493782427. BASLY, FRANCE - MAY 5: A view of the graveyard with the church of Saint Georges de Basly in the background on May 5, 2014 in Basly, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image #461734397. Three soldiers of the 23rd Field Ambulance (RCAMC = Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps - Medical Service of the Canadian Army) of the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division place flowers on graves. June 1944. Two soldiers wear the armband for the Red Cross. In the background is the church of Saint Georges de Basly. In the four temporary graves are a Scottish, a Canadian and two French civilians. Saint Georges de Basly, Normandy, France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
7/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Pointe du Hoc, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493782817. POINTE DU HOC, FRANCE - MAY 6: A view of the cliffs on May 6, 2014 in Pointe du Hoc, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 461733821. After the assault at the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc by the 2nd Ranger Battalion (D, E and F Company) Colonel James E. Rudder establishes a Post Commando. June 1944. German prisoners are gathered and an American flag is deployed for signaling. Omaha Beach, Normandy, France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
8/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of the street in Caen, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014** #493782323. CAEN, FRANCE - MAY 5: A view of the rue de Bayeux on May 5, 2014 in Caen, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image #461731559. An older couple watch a Canadian soldier with a bulldozer working in the ruins of a house in the rue de Bayeux.10th July 1944. The church towers in the background have survived the Allied bombing intact. Caen, Normandy, France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
9/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Bernieres-sur-Mere, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493783255. BERNIERES-SUR-MER, FRANCE - MAY 5: A view of the seafront and Juno beach on May 5, 2014 in Bernieres-sur-Mer, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 107759242. Operation Overlord Normandy, Troops of the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division are landing at Juno Beach on the outskirts of Bernieres-sur-Mer on D-Day. 6th June 1944. 14,000 Canadian soldiers were put ashore and 340 lost their lives in the battles for the beachhead. France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
10/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Colleville sur Mer, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493783553. COLLEVILLE SUR MER, FRANCE - MAY 7: A view of the Omaha Beach on May 7, 2014 near Colleville sur Mer, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 78953168. World War Two, (D-Day), Invasion of France, pic: June 1944, American craft of all styles pictured at Omaha Beach, Normandy, during the first stages of the Allied invasion (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
11/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Bernieres-sur-Mere, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493782767. BERNIERES-SUR-MERE, FRANCE - MAY 5: A view of the street area and Notre-Dame Nativity church on May 5, 2014 in Bernieres-sur-Mer, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image #107758753. Operation Overlord Normandy, A Canadian soldier is directing traffic in Bernieres-sur-Mer. 6th June 1944. The Canadians landed at Juno Beach which is nearby. 14,000 Canadian soldiers were put ashore and 340 lost their live in the battles for the beachhead. France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
12/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Saint Marie du Mont, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493782217. SAINT MARIE DU MONT, FRANCE - MAY 7: A view of the old village fountain on May 7, 2014 in Sainte Marie du Mont, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 461738455. A group of American soldiers stand at the village fountain. 12th June 1944. A woman is walking away with two pitchers while three children are watching the scene, and an old man is fetching water next to a GI expected to wash his bowls. Sainte-Marie-du-Mont was liberated by a group of paratroopers of the 501st and 506th Regiments of the 101st Airborne Division. Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
13/13
In this composite image a comparison has been made of Bernieres sur Mer, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493783651. BERNIERES SUR MER, FRANCE - MAY 8: A view of Juno Beach on May 8, 2014 in Bernieres sur Mer, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 461919359. A Canadian soldier stands at the head of a group of German prisoners of war, including two officers, on Juno Beach at Berni?res-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 1944. The German troops surrendered at Courseulles-sur-Mer, also on Juno beach, on D-Day, 6th June 1944. The house in the background is one of the first to be liberated by Canadian soldiers on D-Day and has been known since as La Maison des Canadiens. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

How many people took part in the D-Day invasion?

There were 160,000 Allied troops – of that number, 73,000 were Americans.

What was the toll?

It’s estimated that 4,500 Allied forces died in the invasion. More than 2,000 Americans were killed at Omaha Beach, alone.

The numbers
• 1,600 aircraft flew cover as troops landed on the beaches.
• 14,674 sorties were flown on June 6, 1944.
• 127 Allied planes were shot down or crashed.
• 1,213 naval combat ships, 4,126 landing ships and landing craft, 736 ancillary craft and 864 merchant vessels took part in the invasion.
• 50,000 German troops were spread out along the landing area.
• 172.5 acres in the Normandy American Cemetery is one of 14 permanent American World War II military cemeteries on foreign soil. 
• 10,000 Allied troops were expected to be killed on that day; less than half of that number were killed in the invasion.

Remembering the sacrifice

On the 40th anniversary of the invasion, President Ronald Reagan delivered one of the most moving speeches ever given at a D-Day memorial ceremony. Here is that speech:

Sources: D-Day Museum; Encyclopedia Britannica; The Associated Press; The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library; History.com 
 

In this composite image a comparison has been made of La Breche, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493783093. LA BRECHE, FRANCE - MAY 8: A view of the seafront and Queen Red Beach on May 8, 2014 in La Breche, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 154421428. Operation Overlord (The Normandy Landings): D-Day 6 June 1944, The British 2nd Army: Commandos of 1st Special Service Brigade landing from an LCI(S) (Landing Craft Infantry Small) on 'Queen Red' Beach, SWORD Area, at la Breche, at approximately 8.40 am, 6 June 1944. (Photo by Capt. J L Evans/ IWM via Getty Images)
Photos: D-Day invasion then and now

Photo Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
In this composite image a comparison has been made of La Breche, France. D-Day took place on June 6, 1944. *** COLOR 2014*** Image # 493783093. LA BRECHE, FRANCE - MAY 8: A view of the seafront and Queen Red Beach on May 8, 2014 in La Breche, France. The Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place on June 6, 1944. Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest sea borne invasion in military history. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) ***ARCHVE 1944*** Image # 154421428. Operation Overlord (The Normandy Landings): D-Day 6 June 1944, The British 2nd Army: Commandos of 1st Special Service Brigade landing from an LCI(S) (Landing Craft Infantry Small) on 'Queen Red' Beach, SWORD Area, at la Breche, at approximately 8.40 am, 6 June 1944. (Photo by Capt. J L Evans/ IWM via Getty Images)
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
