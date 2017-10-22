MANHASSET, N.Y. - A day care worker was caught slapping a 1-year girl on multiple occasions on the back of her head, police said.
A colleague recorded Jeanine Sammis, 36, slapping the small child separate times in September after first witnessing the abuse at the Long Island KinderCare, Nassau County police told WPIX.
“We take all concerns about our teachers and staff seriously and follow a very specific protocol anytime a concern is raised," KinderCare told WPIX.
The child was not injured, according to WPIX.
Sammis worked at the child care facility since August 2015. She quit last week, according to WPIX.
Sammis was arrested and charged with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on a notice to appear and expected to be in court Tuesday.
