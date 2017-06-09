Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 85
L 66

!
Traffic
IN-DEPTH

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: James Comey Testimony

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Few Clouds
H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 91° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Dad recognizes 'dry drowning' symptoms in son after reading viral story
Close

Dad recognizes 'dry drowning' symptoms in son after reading viral story

Dry Drowning and Secondary Drowning Explained

Dad recognizes 'dry drowning' symptoms in son after reading viral story

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COLORADO -  An alert father in Colorado was able to save his son’s life after he recognized the same symptoms of Frankie Delgado, the 4-year-old who died from ‘dry drowning’ last week in Texas.

>> Read more trending news

Garon Vega noticed that his son Gio had trouble breathing and was running a fever after a swimming trip according to KTRK.

Vega told KTRK that the doctor told him that Gio would not have survived the night if he had not brought him in.

>>RELATED: What parents need to know about 'dry' and 'secondary' drowning

Vega credited Frankie Delgado’s parents in an interview with KTRK.

"I feel like I needed to reach out to the parents of little Frankie and tell them, I don't know how to word it, but their little boy saved our little boy's life. There was a purpose. It was an unfortunate thing that happened, but if I had not told my wife that he swallowed the water, and if she had not seen that article, I think we would've ended up dispelling it as a regular sickness."

Last week, Francisco Delgado III, 4, passed away Saturday at East Houston Regional Hospital, according to KTRK

Doctors found fluid in Frankie’s lungs and around his heart, which they confirmed to be the result of ‘dry drowning.”

>> (BACKGROUND) Doctors: Texas 4-year-old died of ‘dry drowning’

Hand-Crafted by Seen+Noted/Getty Images
Close

Arm Floaties

Photo Credit: Hand-Crafted by Seen+Noted/Getty Images

What is ‘dry drowning?’

Dry drowning happens when water irritates the larynx (vocal chords), and the person has a severe inflammatory reaction to it. The reaction causes the vocal chords to spasm (laryngospasm reflex) and that causes them to close. The person then has trouble or cannot pass air into their lungs. Laryngospasm can cause something called neurogenic pulmonary edema which causes an increase in pressure in the lungs and heart, reducing the body's ability to get oxygen. Laryngospasm can be triggered by something as simple as droplets if water hitting the larynx. High-speed submersion, such as when you go down a water slide or jump from a high dive, can also cause the reaction.

Water safety and medical experts are encouraging parents to think of drowning as a process and not an end result of being underwater for too long. The prospect of a child drowning after leaving the pool or beach is one not many parents have considered. 

On average, 10 people will die in the United States a day as a result of drowning. 

Read more about the symptoms “dry drowning” and how to prevent it here.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Disputing Comey’s testimony, Trump says he’s ready to testify under oath
    Disputing Comey’s testimony, Trump says he’s ready to testify under oath
    A day after former FBI Director James Comey told Congress that President Donald Trump had urged him to let go of an investigation of a top aide, Mr. Trump flatly denied that charge, telling reporters at the White House that he was willing to be interviewed by the special counsel investigating Russian election interference. “Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of events?” the President was asked by ABC’s Jon Karl. “100 percent,” Mr. Trump replied, as he denied leaning on Comey to go easy on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “I didn’t say that, I will tell you, I didn’t say that,” the President added. President Trump says he would “100 percent” speak under oath about James Comey https://t.co/TjZsCVT6jf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 9, 2017
  • Ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Here's your chance!
    Ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Here's your chance!
    Have you ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Thanks to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy you now have a chance! >> Read more trending news  The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy announced on Twitter Friday that anyone who donates $10 or more to the organization by the end of June will be in a drawing to name a white shark. CLICK HERE TO DONATE The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is a nonprofit that is committed to raising awareness of white sharks. They support the research, safety, education and conservation, according to its website. For more information about the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, click here.
  • GOP congressman seeks action to stabilize insurance markets
    GOP congressman seeks action to stabilize insurance markets
    A senior House Republican on Thursday called for immediate action to stabilize shaky health insurance markets around the country, amid concerns that the GOP could get blamed for rising premiums and dwindling choice next year. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said the government should keep paying billions of dollars in 'cost-sharing' subsidies that help low-income people with deductibles and copayments. The $7 billion is under a cloud because of mixed signals from the Trump administration and a lawsuit originally filed by House Republicans. 'We should act within our constitutional authority now to temporarily and legally fund (subsidy) payments as we move away from Obamacare,' Brady said at a budget hearing. He and his GOP colleagues are trying to roll back President Barack Obama's signature law that provided the financial assistance in the first place. 'Insurers have made clear the lack of certainty is causing 2018 proposed premiums to rise significantly,' added Brady. That's also a midterm election year, in which every seat in the Republican-controlled House and 33 seats in the GOP-controlled Senate are on the ballot.
  • Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    President Donald Trump staff said he had no plans to stay off Twitter while fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Friday morning, the president was back on social media, criticizing Comey. LISTEN HERE: KRMG Morning News 8am In-Depth Hour: James Comey Testimony In a tweet early Friday, Trump labeled Comey as a “leaker,” writing that “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Comey testified for nearly three hours on Thursday, answering questions about the FBI’s investigation of Russia and his private conversations with Trump. Comey said that a tweet by the president on May 12 convinced him to leak contents of his memos documenting his conversations with Trump to the media. 'The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes,' Comey testified. 'I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape.
  • Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    After staying silent during a day of extraordinary testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump on Friday declared that he had been vindicated in the probe of meddling by Russia in the 2016 elections, and whether or not there were any links between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet just after 6 am ET, as he took one more jab at the former FBI chief whom he fired a month ago. “WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.