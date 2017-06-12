A 12-year tradition is coming to an end, as a daughter is ready to embark on her own life in college and beyond, a father’s simple gesture is warming the hearts across the internet.

Kevin Scruggs said he would interview his daughter Mackenzie on the first day of school from first grade through this year, her senior year.

He’d ask the normal, what grade are you in, what are you learning questions and Mackenzie responds. Throughout the video you see Mackenzie grow from a first grader who is excited for school, to a more reserved senior looking forward to her prom and graduation.

The video ends with a trip backwards through time of father and daughter saying, “I love you” to each other.