Crossing guards, deputies replace fourth-grader’s stolen bike

A Florida crossing guard’s good deed turned a fourth-grader’s disappointment into delight when he received a new bicycle to replace one stolen at school.

Nichols Murray, a student at Julian D. Parker Elementary in Stuart, Florida, had his bike stole on school property, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a Facebook post.

When crossing guard Diane Winslow saw Nichols was walking home without his bike, she asked him what happened. The boy told her his bike was stolen.

After several phone calls, Winslow joined up with crossing guard supervisor Thely Murphy and Deputies Justin Lundsted and Jeff Read to present Murray with a new bike.

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the smiling fourth-grader with his new bicycle, surrounded by some of the people who helped get him his new wheels.