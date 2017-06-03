‘Covfefe’ license tag ordered in Arizona

“Covfefe” will be hitting the road soon in Arizona.

In a nod toward President Donald Trump’s late-night “covfefe” tweet earlier this week, an Arizona driver has ordered a custom license plate depicting the term, the Arizona Republic reported.

In a tweet sent out to his more than 31 million followers early Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: "Despite the negative press covfefe," and nothing else.

The tweet was deleted early Wednesday morning, but not before #covfefe became a trending topic with millions of internet users trying to decipher what the term meant.

Arizona vehicle owners can request personalized license plates of up to seven letters or numbers through the state’s Motor Vehicle Division for an additional fee. However, agency officials reserve the right to reject any lettering that could be viewed as objectionable, the Republic reported.

ADOT officials confirmed Friday that "covfefe'' no longer was available for order, an indication that it has been taken.