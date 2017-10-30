Listen Live
cloudy-day
54°
H 60
L 36

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
54°
Clear
H 60° L 36°
  • cloudy-day
    54°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 60° L 36°
  • clear-night
    52°
    Evening
    Clear. H 60° L 36°
  • cloudy-day
    37°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 51° L 39°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting killed in car crash
Close

Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting killed in car crash

Victims Identified in Las Vegas Shooting

Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting killed in car crash

By: Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

A California couple who survived the mass shooting in Las Vegas this month died just two weeks later in a car crash a half-mile from their home.

>> Read more trending news

Dennis and Lorraine Carver were killed when their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, on Oct. 16 and burst into flames, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The accident was so close to home that their youngest daughter heard the collision.

The Carvers were at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when bullets fired by Stephen Paddock from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort rained down on concertgoers. Dennis Carver thought fireworks were going off at first, but once he realized that wasn’t the case, he jumped on top of Lorraine to shield her.

“That’s just the kind of love they had for each other,” Brooke Carver, the couple’s oldest daughter, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Their love was selfless.”

The Carvers escaped the shooting uninjured. They returned to their California home two days after the attack.

“After the shooting, they heard from all of the people they cared about most. They were so happy,” Brooke Carver, 20, said. “The last two weeks of their lives were really just spent living in the moment.”

The couple’s youngest daughter, Madison Carver, 16, heard the crash Oct. 16 and ran down the street. As she rounded the corner, she saw her parents’ car in flames. Dennis, 52, and Lorraine, 53, died together.

Their daughters were grateful that their parents made it out of the massacre alive, they said, and saw amazing glimpses of love from them in the two weeks following the tragedy.

“We were so relieved when they got out of the shooting alive,” Brooke told the Review-Journal. “But I also think we’ve been given little pieces of them that we would’ve never gotten if the shooting hadn’t happened right before they died.”

AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
The damaged windows on the 32nd floor room that was used by the shooter in the Mandalay Hotel after a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. Police said the gunman, a 64-year-old local resident named as Stephen Paddock, had been killed after a SWAT team responded to reports of multiple gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Close

Las Vegas shooter’s brother arrested, jailed on porn charges

Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
The damaged windows on the 32nd floor room that was used by the shooter in the Mandalay Hotel after a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. Police said the gunman, a 64-year-old local resident named as Stephen Paddock, had been killed after a SWAT team responded to reports of multiple gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Dashcam footage shows deputy hitting deer at 114 mph
    Dashcam footage shows deputy hitting deer at 114 mph
    Dashcam shows the moment a medium-sized doe panics and sprints in front of a sheriff's deputy responding to a call with lights and sirens on. The unnamed deputy was responding to a call about a man with a gun at a restaurant just before 6:30 a.m., the Isanti County News reports. He was traveling at 114 mph just north of Cambridge when the deer jumped in front of his cruiser. Miraculously, the deputy kept control of his vehicle even though the hood flew up and smashed into his windshield. All airbags deployed and the cruiser was totaled — the fourth to be totaled this year. Three of the four police cars totaled in 2017 are due to deer strikes, said Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk. '(The incident) shows how important it is to not to swerve when an animal strike is going to occur. If the deputy swerved, he would have rolled and been injured or worse,” Caulk said. The deputy walked away with minor injuries. The deer was killed.
  • LIVE UPDATES: Latest developments in Mueller investigation
    Just over five months after former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the first concrete legal actions on that investigation began to play out in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning, with a focus on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and of his top associates. Here is the latest on today’s developments: 8:45 am – Both Manafort and one of his former associates, Rick Gates, have reportedly now arrived at the federal courthouse, which is located just a few blocks down the hill from the U.S. Capitol. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017 8:00 am – The day began with television cameras and reporters staking out various places in the Washington, D.C. area, as former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was driven to the federal courthouse in the nation’s capital. PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves his home before surrendering to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/mNxpA4NMmc — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 30, 2017 JUST IN: CBS News captures Paul Manafort leaving his Alexandria, VA apartment, shielding his face from cameras. pic.twitter.com/c22aOmhOmC — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 30, 2017 7:37 am – With news reports indicating that something was going to happen today about the Mueller investigation, President Trump was again tweeting about a possible investigation into Hillary Clinton and Democrats, concerning efforts to gather opposition research on him during the 2016 campaign. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
  • Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, surrenders to FBI
    Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, surrenders to FBI
    A federal grand jury approved the first charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to multiple sources, including CNN and Reuters. >> Read more trending news
  • Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug
    Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug
    The “Polar Express” train ride, based in Bristow for two years then in Stillwater last holiday season, will not run in 2017. The company which operated the ride last year, Watco Companies, says it will not host the ride this year. “Due to corporate refocusing on core freight business activities, Watco Companies, owner of the Stillwater Central Railroad, has decided to no longer offer THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at Stillwater, OK,” according to a statement on the Eastern Flyer Polar Express webpage. The attraction has operated in several cities over the years, and is based on the popular 2004 animated film of the same name, starring Tom Hanks. For those with their hearts set on riding to rails to see Santa, there is apparently still a Polar Express train running in Branson, Missouri this year. The next closest location is Palestine, Texas, south of Dallas. It’s estimated that 30-40,000 tickets were sold each year for the Polar Express trains in Oklahoma.
  • 9 months in, tax reform is Trump’s main hope for a big 2017 win in Congress
    9 months in, tax reform is Trump’s main hope for a big 2017 win in Congress
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.