It looks like a deal may be done after all.

According to Yahoo!, UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. have agreed to a fight in Las Vegas set for Aug. 26.

Both made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

Mayweather had been seeking the Aug. 26 date from the Nevada Athletic Commission for several days now, and it looks like his request has been granted. Setting the date with the commission was one of the final obstacles for the fight to happen.

Mayweather (49-0) had initially retired from boxing, but the potential fight with McGregor presented an opportunity that even he couldn’t turn down. The superfight with McGregor is expected to draw record revenues, likely to compete with the over $600 million that Mayweather’s superfight with Manny Pacquiao was able to pull in.

The fight is expected to be a boxing match. McGregor had recently obtained a boxing license in California, and is expected to get one in Nevada for a fight with Mayweather.

Mayweather will fight at the relatively advanced age of 41 in a bout that McGregor has been pushing for months. It finally came together over the last few days, and Nevada boxing officials on Wednesday approved the date for a Mayweather Promotions bout.

Though Las Vegas oddsmakers have made Mayweather a heavy 10-1 favorite, the thought of the fight has excited many in the MMA world. It has also intrigued some in boxing, though most dismiss McGregor’s chances under boxing rules against one of the greatest defensive fighters in history.

Mayweather retired in September 2015 according to the Associated Press.

The fight will be televised on pay-per-view on Showtime and would likely gross tens of millions of dollars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.