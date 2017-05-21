Listen Live
National
Congressional Republicans head to Georgia in effort to protect Tom Price’s old seat
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Voters cast their ballots in Georgia’s highly contested 6th Congressional district race on April 18. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff  and Republican contender Karen Handel won the primary and will now battle it out for the seat held by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in a runoff election on June 20.

By: George Bennett, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Republican Congressman Brian Mast was in Georgia over the weekend to campaign for Republican Karen Handel, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special June 20 House election that has shattered spending records and drawn the attention of President Donald Trump.

On Armed Forces Day, decorated Army combat veteran Mast was joined by Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, a former undercover CIA officer in the Middle East and South Asia, at a Handel campaign event.

“It was a great honor to have both Congressman Brian Mast and Congressman Will Hurd in Georgia today as we honored those who have served and are still serving in our nation’s military,” said Handel in a statement released by her campaign. 

“These men understand the difference between talk and commitment, between intention and results. They were tested and they continued to persevere and it would be an honor to serve side by side with them in Congress.”

Handel and Ossoff are vying to replace Tom Price, who left the Georgia 6th District seat to be Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

The seat has been solidly Republican, but Democrat Ossoff got 48 percent in a crowded April 18 election to nearly win the seat. Because Ossoff didn’t get a majority, he and Handel — who finished second with 20 percent — will compete in the June 20 runoff.

As it became clear Ossoff had a chance to win the seat outright in the April 18 election, Trump recorded a robocall and tweeted against Ossoff in hopes of forcing a runoff. Trump also attended a fundraiser for Handel when he was in Atlanta for the NRA convention last month.

The Handel-Ossoff campaign is the most expensive House race in history, Politico recently calculated, with candidates, parties and outside groups topping $29.7 million in spending. 

The previous record was then $29.6 million spent in a 2012 race in which Democrat Patrick Murphy unseated Republican Rep. Allen West for the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast seat that Mast now holds.

 

  • Rare weekend session yields no results
    Rare weekend session yields no results
    It has been a long weekend for Oklahoma legislatures.   However, a rare weekend session doesn't seem to be helping them find ways to close a nearly $880 million budget hole. KRMG's told one sticking point during negotiations was a proposal by Democrats.  They want to increase the gross production tax on oil and natural gas wells. The oil and natural gas industry and some Republican leaders don’t like that plan.  They state too much of a tax increase could prompt companies to drill in other states. For reference, lawmakers must pass revenue-raising measures by Sunday.  If not, a special session needs to be called to complete work on the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
  • Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow gets new owner
    Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow gets new owner
    The Broken Arrow Warren Theatre is getting sold. Owner Bill Warren announced the chain's other six locations will also be sold to Regal Entertainment Group.  There is another Warren Theatre in Oklahoma, located in Moore.   For reference, Promenade Palace 12 in Tulsa is also owned by Regal Entertainment. So far, details regarding the sale have not been released.  KRMG will update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.  
  • Man fatally shot at Tulsa apartment
    Man fatally shot at Tulsa apartment
    A man is dead and another is in custody, following a homicide in Tulsa Saturday night. The fatal shooting happened at the Mohawk Manor Apartments, near East 36th Street North and Lewis. So far, the circumstances behind the shooting have not been released.  However, police did  say it didn't take very long to find the suspect. “Gang units spotted somebody running to the east,” police said.  “Confirmed by a witness, that was our suspect.” As of early Sunday morning, no names have been released.  
  • From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    In recent weeks, I’ve been compiling a list of frequent arguments that are being made to me on social media about the troubles of the current administration, thinking I would put together a blog about the daily reaction of President Donald Trump’s supporters, as backers of both parties do battle over the Trump Presidency. And then an old column from Art Buchwald surfaced, with threads that were almost identical to today. As a kid, I always enjoyed reading Buchwald columns; not only did they involve politics, but the way that Buchwald used humor to jab at those in charge was often enlightening. On Twitter in the past few days, someone pulled up a Watergate-era column from Buchwald, which talked about the response of supporters of President Richard Nixon to the difficult situation facing the White House at the time. “As a public service, I am printing instant responses for loyal Nixonites when they are attacked a party,” Buchwald wrote. “Please cut it out and carry it in your pocket,” he added. Thank you, Art Buchwald. pic.twitter.com/9mdX1ffdcr — Christine Leath (@ChristineLeath) May 20, 2017 In this column from Buchwald, there are a variety of echoes of some of the current arguments that I see in response to current events of the day. “Everyone does it,” Buchwald leads off with. That’s still accurate today. The fourth item – “The press is blowing the whole thing up” – certainly is a reminder of how many people on the Republican side feel today about the news media, and their relationship to President Trump. It wasn’t much different back in the Nixon years. “The Democrats are sore because they lost the election” – the 2017 version from my social media comments is that Democrats are “butt hurt.” “What about Chappaquiddick?” was listed several times, by Buchwald in this over forty year old column. That reminds me of what I see almost daily from listeners and readers – ‘What about Hillary?’ or ‘What about Obama?’ doing certain things – those are frequent responses, along with a verbal back of the hand for the press corps. “I am sick and tired of hearing about Watergate and so is everybody else,” was one Buchwald item from his old column. This past week, I had a number of people tell me that they would no longer read my materials and follow me on Twitter or Facebook, aggravated by stories about the Russia investigation, and possible troubles for the Trump Administration. “Damn Jamie, you sound as bad as CNN now,” one person wrote me last night. “Yeah, why are the media repeating one fake story with unknown sources with partial facts and assumed lies so much?” another said to me on Facebook. This old Buchwald column and the ready comparisons to today is not to say that Trump equals Nixon. Instead Buchwald’s column is a simply a reminder that not much is new in Political America when it comes to how the arguments are made in the public square.
  • Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
    Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
    A juvenile female is said to have non-life threatening injuries, after getting shot Friday in Tulsa. The shooting happened around 3:53 p.m., near Pine and Peoria. Police tell us the victim was with her cousin and they were speaking to an unidentified male.   “The male demanded the driver's wallet and produced a pistol,” police said.  “The driver drove the vehicle away. As she was doing so, the suspect fired multiple rounds at and into the vehicle.” Police report the juvenile was hit at least once.  She was transported to a nearby hospital.   The suspect is said to be “a black male, early 20's, height 511, weight 180, with long black hair. He was wearing black and blue hoodie and blue jeans.” Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
