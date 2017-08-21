Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 97
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Partly Cloudy
H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 94° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Confederate statues removed from University of Texas at Austin campus
Close

Confederate statues removed from University of Texas at Austin campus

Robert E. Lee Never Wanted Confederate Monuments Built

Confederate statues removed from University of Texas at Austin campus

By: Ralph K.M. Haurwitz, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas -  University of Texas President Gregory L. Fenves abruptly announced late Sunday that four statues of people with Confederate ties would be removed immediately from the school’s South Mall.

>> Watch the news report here

The bronze likenesses of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster John H. Reagan will be relocated to the university’s Briscoe Center for American History, Fenves said. The statue of James Stephen Hogg, the first native-born governor of Texas and the son of a Confederate general, will be considered for re-installation at another campus site, he said.

>> Charles Barkley offers brutally honest take on Confederate statue debate

The removal of the statues under cover of darkness comes in the wake of protests a week earlier by white nationalists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Va., that turned violent, with one counterprotester killed and numerous others injured when a man with far-right leanings allegedly drove his car into a crowd.

“The horrific displays of hatred at the University of Virginia and in Charlottesville shocked and saddened the nation,” Fenves said in a message to the university community. “These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”

>> Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions

UT spokesman Gary Susswein said the removal work was being done after dark and without advance warning for public safety reasons. The work was expected to begin late Sunday and take several hours. In Baltimore, where four Confederacy-related monuments were hauled away on trucks under cover of darkness late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, Mayor Catherine Pugh had said she was concerned about possible violence.

Fenves had a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis removed from the Main Mall two years ago, and it now resides in the university’s Briscoe center. A year ago, he had an inscription honoring the Confederacy and Southern pride removed from the South Mall after earlier saying it would remain in place.

When Davis' statue was taken down, Fenves said he was leaving the Lee, Johnston, Reagan and Hogg statues at the South Mall because those individuals had deeper ties in Texas. But Charlottesville changed everything, and the UT president has now decided that they all must go from their place of honor. Commencement takes place on the Main and South Malls, in the shadow of the Tower.

>> READ: Statement from UT President Gregory L. Fenves 

“The historical and cultural significance of the Confederate statues on our campus — and the connections that individuals have with them — are severely compromised by what they symbolize,” Fenves said. “Erected during the period of Jim Crow laws and segregation, the statues represent the subjugation of African Americans. That remains true today for white supremacists who use them to symbolize hatred and bigotry.”

He added, “The University of Texas at Austin has a duty to preserve and study history. But our duty also compels us to acknowledge that those parts of our history that run counter to the university’s core values, the values of our state and the enduring values of our nation do not belong on pedestals in the heart of the Forty Acres.”

>> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

The events in Charlottesville no doubt touched a personal nerve for Fenves, who is Jewish. His father is a Holocaust survivor, having been imprisoned in Auschwitz. Some of the far-right marchers in Charlottesville raised their arms in the Nazi salute and shouted anti-Jewish phrases.

UT was influenced in its early days by sympathizers with the Confederacy, including George Littlefield, a Confederate officer, UT regent and benefactor who nearly 100 years ago commissioned the various statues. The sculptor, Pompeo Coppini, expressed prescient misgivings, writing, “As time goes by, they will look to the Civil War as a blot on the pages of American history, and the Littlefield Memorial will be resented as keeping up the hatred between the Northern and Southern states.”

>> Robert E. Lee never wanted Confederate monuments built

An advisory panel and a Student Government resolution had urged the UT president two years ago to remove the Davis statue at a time of reduced tolerance for Confederate symbols after the fatal shooting of nine black churchgoers in South Carolina. The issue has special resonance for UT, which didn’t admit blacks until it was forced to do so in 1950 by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fenves said he has spoken with student leaders, students, faculty members, staff members and alumni in recent days to get their viewsafter what he described as “the revelatory events in Charlottesville.” He said he also revisited the advisory panel’s 2015 report.

>> WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina

At the time he had Davis’ statue taken down, Fenves also removed a statue of President Woodrow Wilson, which stood opposite that of the Confederate leader, to maintain symmetry on the Main Mall. The Wilson statue is currently in storage. The Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans tried unsuccessfully to get the courts to block the removal of Davis’ statue.

Kirk Lyons, the lawyer who represented the Sons of Confederate Veterans, condemned the university's decision to remove the remaining statues. "They are spitting on Littlefield's grave. They should be ashamed of themselves," Lyons said, pledging to round up support for demanding that state lawmakers cut off funding to UT until the statues are put back.

>> Dozens line up to turn themselves in for ‘crime’ of toppling Confederate monument

Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that he opposed removing Confederate monuments, saying it "won't erase our nation's past, and it doesn't advance our nation's future." His spokesman declined to elaborate late Sunday, saying he would need to confer with the governor.

Aside from media, there are very few students on campus to witness the removal of the statues, despite the university having sent a notice by email to the entire student body.

Education Junior Ixchel Perez said she saw the message and came down to witness the move. 

"This is definitely history," she said. "I want to see this because it's meaningful."

>> Read more trending news

Perez stood opposite the UT Tower with friend Jesus Castellano, an economics senior, who called the move a "good decision."

"It puts UT in a position that says what is going on in Charlottesville is not okay and we're going to do something about it," he said. "Our student body isn't going to sit around and let things like Charlottesville happen."

- Austin American-Statesman staff writer Mary Huber contributed to this report.

Related

University of Texas at Austin officials remove statues portraying Confederate officials from the campus Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (Stephen Spillman / for American-Statesman)
Close

Confederate statues removed from University of Texas at Austin campus

Photo Credit: Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
University of Texas at Austin officials remove statues portraying Confederate officials from the campus Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (Stephen Spillman / for American-Statesman)

Charles Barkley offers brutally honest take on Confederate statue debate

Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions

Robert E. Lee never wanted Confederate monuments built

There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

Dem. candidate calls for removal of Confederate faces on Stone Mountain

KKK's request to burn cross on Stone Mountain denied

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • How times have changed – Reagan vs Trump on major tax reform
    How times have changed – Reagan vs Trump on major tax reform
    As Republicans talk about the need to act on major tax reform, the preparation for that mammoth undertaking pales in comparison to the last effort during the Reagan Administration, an exercise that took time to first develop legislative proposals, and then to wind their way through the House and Senate, as the bill experienced several near-death experiences before finally achieving victory in the fall of 1986. Here are some thoughts on the differences between 1986 and 2017. 1. Reagan vs Trump – 489 pages vs 1. The White House efforts on tax reform were much different when you look at President Ronald Reagan, who called for tax reform in his 1984 State of the Union Address. By November of 1984, the Treasury Department had finished a comprehensive study of different ideas on tax reform, and presented that to Mr. Reagan. In late May of 1985, the President spoke to the nation from the Oval Office, as he sent Congress a 489 page document, “The President’s Tax Proposals to the Congress for Fairness, Growth and Simplicity.” While President Trump mentioned tax reform in his first speech to a joint session of Congress back in February, the only thing produced so far by the Trump Administration is one page of bullet points on what he hopes to achieve with tax reform. Read through the Reagan document linked above – it is filled with excessive amounts of detail on what the President’s proposal would change, and the impact. None of that is available on even the limited goals of the Trump tax reform plan. 2. Treasury 1986 vs Treasury 2017. President Reagan had two main figures serve as Treasury Secretary during the development and passage of the Tax Reform Act of 1986. One was Don Regan, who left Treasury to take the job as White House Chief of Staff, trading positions with James Baker, as Baker took over the Treasury post for the drive to enact tax reform into law. Baker was a political operative who had worked for Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, while Regan was a Wall Street chieftain brought on by Reagan to serve in his administration. While you could maybe equate Regan to Trump Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin – because of their Wall Street backgrounds – Mnuchin has yet to prove that he belongs in the same sentence as Regan, who went on to become White House Chief of Staff to Reagan. Mnuchin predicted earlier this year that tax reform would be done by August. Reporters in the Capitol chuckled at the legislative innocence of that prediction. Flashback to Feb. 23: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin thought tax reform could happen by the August break. https://t.co/8Ftu8caqxG https://t.co/cAYkqSmXjZ — Chris Clayton (@ChrisClaytonDTN) July 31, 2017 3. Congress 1986 vs Congress 2017. Just as we can compare the players in the administration, we can look at the rosters in Congress to see what might happen on tax reform. There were some big names involved in 1986 – Rostenkowski, Packwood, Tip, and Dole. Those are four major players in the modern history of Congress. Of the 2017 roster of Brady, Hatch, Ryan and McConnell, maybe only Mitch McConnell would be considered an equal of those 1986 lawmakers. When Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady emerges from H-208 in the Capitol, he is a jovial fellow, but he isn’t the old bull that Dan Rostenkowski was at the time of the 1986 tax bill. Maybe in 20 years, Speaker Paul Ryan will be an equal of former Speaker Tip O’Neill. This battle over taxes could go a long way to establishing reputations of these key GOP lawmakers. would love to see a metric on Ways &amp; Means chairs and their power in respective congresses. Brady seems way weaker than say, Rostenkowski. — S Redding (@sreddi_515) March 24, 2017 4. Much more bipartisanship in 1986 than in 2017. One thing that is certainly hampering tax reform efforts this time around is how things have changed politically in the Congress. Back in 1986, tax reform was done with a big bipartisan effort. The final bill received 292 votes in the House and 74 in the Senate. That seems highly unlikely this time around, as it simply wouldn’t be acceptable to large blocks of voters in either party to have a bipartisan bill (even though it should be the goal). I talked with the son of a former big name GOP Congressman the other day, who lamented the vice that politicians are in nowadays, as he argued they don’t have the political leeway back home to make a bipartisan tax deal work. I’m not sure I agree with that. I still think experience is a big deal, and most Republicans have never been in this position on a major issue like tax reform. We just saw the difficulties that the GOP encountered with health care. Stay tuned. . 5. This is far bigger than the fight over health care. I cannot stress this enough. Yes, we had some well-heeled lobbyists involved in the health care fight. But it will go to another level when we get on to tax reform. 1100 Longworth and H-208 are room numbers that mean something very important in the context of the House of Representatives, and those rooms will be two very powerful destinations for lobbyists who want to impact the course of tax reform in coming months. Back in 1986, they called it “Gucci Gulch,” and reporter Jeff Birnbaum wrote a book about it, which is still important reading today. Interested in how tax reform occurred in 1986 &amp; can be a model for 2017? I implore you to read this book. https://t.co/a17tli0tzZ — Jeffrey Margolin (@JeffreyMargolin) April 7, 2017 So, when you hear Republicans talk about tax reform, focus on one thing for now – when will see a real bill? Once that happens, then we can talk about actually passing legislation through the House and Senate, and getting that to the President’s desk. Before the first vote can be taken, Republicans also to figure out if they are doing tax reform via budget reconciliation (no filibuster in the Senate) or by the regular legislative process, where a filibuster is possible. A lot of work remains to be done – it seems unlikely that will happen before the end of 2017, but stay tuned.
  • 56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment
    56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment
    A 56-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed on Saturday, inside an east Tulsa apartment. The city's 54th homicide of the year happened near Admiral and Garnett. KRMG was able to catch up with the family of Feliicia Jones.  They tell us a good soul has been taken from the Earth too soon. “She was my momma,” the family member said.  “She just loved going to church and was just so full of life.  She’s my momma.” Police haven't identified a motive or suspect for the homicide. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip
    Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip
    A 16-year-old girl was in the wrong place at the wrong time. KRMG’s told the girl is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, after being shot in the arm Saturday night at a Tulsa QuikTrip.  Police tell us two men stopped to get gas at the location on North Sheridan. During this time, a silver car drove up and at least one occupant fired at the two men.  The girl was inside the store and was hit.  Moments later, a man inside the store fired at a different car driving by.  Investigators believed the man was mistaken and fired at the wrong vehicle.   So far, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday
    Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday
    If you have outdoor plans for today, you won't have to worry about carrying around an umbrella. However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad McGavick says temperatures will make conditions uncomfortable. “It’s going to be another hot and humid day across the Tulsa metro area,” McGavick said.  “Highs in the upper 90s.” The heat index could reach 110 degrees.   There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Tulsa and surrounding counties from noon until 9 p.m. If you are going to be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and try to find some shade when possible.
  • More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    We have updated information regarding mosquito traps testing positive for West Nile in Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department reports they tested around 1,772 mosquitoes over the last week for the virus and three traps tested positive. For reference, there has been two human cases of the virus in Tulsa County so far this year.  State wide, seven people have tested positive for the virus. Remember to wear spray with DEET, when going outdoors.  
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.