The Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has removed a monument to the Confederacy at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

KABC reported that many were unaware that the Confederate memorial was in the cemetery. It was installed in 1925.

“The Daughters said we are a benevolent organization. We didn’t seek this attention. We don't want to be part of this uproar,” president and co-owner of the cemetery, Tyler Cassity, told KABC.

The monument was removed around 4 a.m. Tuesday, KNBC reported.

Cassity told told the Los Angeles Times someone wrote, “No” in black marker under the monument’s plaque.

Significant attention was drawn to the monument after the LA Times wrote an op-ed about California’s Civil War history. The violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to the death of Heather Heyer, an anti-racist counterportester, increased demand for the monument’s removal.

“Some people said, ‘If you don't take it down, we will,’” Cassity told KNBC.

After the vandalism, Cassity contacted the Daughters of the Confederacy about removing the monument.

“All we wanted was peace, quiet, as we had for many years,” a Daughters of the Confederacy spokeswoman said. “Cemeteries should be respected.”

Theodore Hovey, a spokesman for the cemetery, told the Los Angeles Times the monument will be moved to an undisclosed location.