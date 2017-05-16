Company designs ‘see-through’ Mexico border wall

Companies are sending in designs for President's Trump's Mexico border wall, and one is transparent.

As in literally, you can see through it, at least from the U.S. side.

Business Insider says the design from Fort Worth-based PennaGroup is a wall made from wire and plexiglass that works like a one-way mirror, presumably a sturdy one.

The company says it interviewed lots of border patrol agents about what they need in a wall before making their design.

Agents would be able to see through the wall on the U.S. side, but people on the Mexican side would not be able to see through.

You can read more from Business Insider here.

