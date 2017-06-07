A community pulled together Tuesday to make sure a young boy whose grandfather was gunned down in a workplace shooting still got to celebrate his birthday.

Jeff Roberts was shot and killed inside Fiamma Inc. by John Robert Neumann, deputies said.

Neumann shot and killed four others before turning the gun on himself.

Roberts was supposed to celebrate his grandson’ Alex’s 11th birthday the next day.

His wife, Tammy Roberts, said she could never have imagined when she said goodbye to her husband Monday morning that it would be the last time she spoke to him.

When managers at Dave & Busters heard about Alex and his loss, they welcomed his family and friends with a birthday party, complete with video games, food and cake.

WFTV anchor Nancy Alvarez, who is friends with the Roberts family, shared their story on social media.