National
CMT Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing
Close

CMT Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing

CMT Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Singer-songwriters Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards rehearsals at Music City Convention Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

CMT Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Country music artists will gather Wednesday in – where else – Nashville for the CMT Music Awards.

The live show will feature performances from Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum and Florida Georgia Line, among others. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony.

What time: 8 p.m. ET for the show; 7 p.m. ET for the red carpet pre-show event.

What channel: The show will be broadcast live on CMT, and live streamed here.

Who’s hosting: Charles Estin, one of the stars of the CMT show “Nashville” is hosting.

Who’s performing: Among others, Miranda Lambert, Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett and Blake Shelton are scheduled to perform.

Who is presenting awards: Here are some of the presenters for tonight’s ceremony:

Cody Alan

Rachel Bilson

Bobby Bones

Clare Bowen,

Katie Cook

Johnny Galecki

Katherine Heigl

Josh Henderson

Hoda Kotb

Ashton Kutcher

Kathie Lee Gifford

Dustin Lynch

Danny Masterson

Reba McEntire

Jada Pinkett Smith

Who is nominated: Here are the nominees for the fan-chosen awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country" 

Brad Paisley, "Today"

Brett Eldredge, "Wanna Be That Song" 

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Cole Swindell, "Middle Of A Memory"

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, "Different For Girls"

Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

Jon Pardi, "Dirt On My Boots"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Thomas Rhett, "Star Of The Show"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton, "Came Here To Forget"

Eric Church, "Record Year"

Jason Aldean, "Lights Come On"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"

Thomas Rhett, "Star Of The Show"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"

Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

Maren Morris, "80s Mercedes"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Reba McEntire, "Back To God" 

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich (feat. Tim McGraw), "Lovin' Lately"

Brothers Osborne, "21 Summer"

Dan + Shay, "How Not To"

Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

LoCash, "I Know Somebody"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band, "Saltwater Gospel"

Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Old Dominion, "Song For Another Time"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"

Jon Pardi, "Dirt On My Boots"

Kane Brown, "Used To Love You Sober"

Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

Luke Combs, "Hurricane"

RaeLynn, "Love Triangle"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country"

Chris Young (feat. Vince Gill), "Sober Saturday Night"

Dierks Bentley (feat. Elle King), "Different For Girls"

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Tim McGraw), "May We All"

Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood), "The Fighter"

Kenny Chesney with Pink, "Setting The World On Fire"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean, "Hicktown" (From CMT Concert of the Summer)

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want To Want Me" (From CMT Crossroads)

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, "Pink Houses" (From CMT Crossroads)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, "80s Mercedes" (From CMT Crossroads)

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, "You're Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman" (from CMT Artists of the Year)

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, Close (From CMT Crossroads)

SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett

A special performance: According to CMT, the show “will honor the memory of the late Gregg Allman with special tribute performances by Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley with guitarist Derek Trucks.”

  • Trump chooses former Bush Justice Department official as new FBI Director
    Almost a month after firing James Comey from the post of FBI Director, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will nominate Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official in the Bush Administration, as his choice for head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. The President has interviewed a number of candidates in recent weeks, but seemed to be having trouble zeroing in on a final pick. BREAKING: Trump says he has his FBI pick _ Christopher Wray, former Justice Department official who was NJ Gov. Christie's lawyer — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 7, 2017 Wray started his career with the federal government in the US Attorney’s office in Atlanta, where he worked from 1999-2001; he went up the chain, ending as an Assistant Attorney General in the George W. Bush Administration, before returning to private practice with the well-known law firm King & Spalding in 2005. “Good choice,” said Norm Eisen, a frequent critic of Mr. Trump’s on ethics matters, who noted Wray’s work on the Enron case. “He was very fair.” Christopher Wray, Trump's choice to lead the FBI, was confirmed unanimously by the Senate for Assistant AG position in 2003 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 7, 2017
  • President Trump announces pick for FBI director
    President Trump announces pick for FBI director
    President Donald Trump sent a tweet Wednesday morning announcing his pick for the new FBI director. Wray is a Washington D.C. lawyer. Wray is a former Justice Department official in the Bush Administration. Wray served as  the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division from 2003 - 2005. Trump announced his pick one day before the former FBI boss, James Comey, is set to testify before Congress. You’ll hear Comey’s testimony live and commercial free on KRMG, KRMG.com and the KRMG app.
  • STUDY: Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake
    STUDY: Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake
      After a busy work week, many people look forward to the weekend for the chance to sleep in. But those extra snooze hours could lead to some serious health issues, according to a new study.  Researchers from the Sleep and Health Research Program used data from the Sleep and Healthy Activity, Diet, Environment, and Socialization experiment to explore how sleep irregularity affects the body. They assessed the survey responses from 984 adults between the ages of 22 and 60 to determine which participants had experienced social jet lag, which occurs when you go to bed and wake up later on weekends than during the week, and other conditions such as insomnia, cardiovascular disease, fatigue, and sleepiness. >> Related: This is the single healthiest way to sleep better, according to science Scientists discovered that 85 percent of people wake up later on the weekends, and they have linked the pattern to terrible moods and chronic fatigue.  Analysts also revealed that the condition could increase the risk of heart disease, with each additional hour of social jet lag raising the chances by 11 percent.  “These results indicate that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health,” lead author Sierra B. Forbush told EurekAlert. “This suggests that a regular sleep schedule may be an effective, relatively simple, and inexpensive preventative treatment for heart disease as well as many other health problems.” A 2012 study found the average cost of heart disease in adults is more than $4,200, according to Monyish.com >> Related: If you don’t get enough sleep, your brain could start eating itself Want to lower your risk? Doctors recommend sleeping seven hours each night and to fight the urge to catch some more z’s during your time off. 
  • McDonald’s restaurant robbed after suspect enters drive-thru window
    McDonald’s restaurant robbed after suspect enters drive-thru window
        Tulsa police are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant.   Employees at the McDonald's at 1301 South Harvard Avenue Harvard were getting ready for the morning rush when a man placed an order around 4 a.m., then physically crawled through the drive-thru window with a gun. TPD Corporal Ian Adair said, “He was a black male. He was wearing a mask. (Employees) said he was about five foot ten and around 180 pounds.” The employees were forced inside the cooler where they called police, but the man may have not acted alone. “We think somebody else was possibly involved but only one individual entered the restaurant.” Officers found the red SUV that was used in the robbery. It was parked in the neighborhood, but no one has been arrested.
  • Tuna recalled over possible hepatitis A contamination
    Tuna recalled over possible hepatitis A contamination
    A Hawaii-based company is recalling frozen yellowfin tuna after samples tested positive for hepatitis A. Restaurants in at least three states – California, Texas and Oklahoma – are believed to have received shipments of the fish, according to a Food and Drug Administration press release.  >> Read the press release According to the press release, Hilo Fish Co. 'began recalling tuna sourced from Sustainable Seafood Co. and Santa Cruz Seafood” on May 18 after the tuna tested positive for the hepatitis A virus. In Texas, three Sysco locations received shipments of the tuna, which means that it could have gone out to any number of restaurants. While one shipment did go to New York, the New York State Department of Health stated that the product was not served. The Centers for Disease Control is not currently aware of any illnesses stemming from the tuna but noted that people who have been vaccinated for hepatitis A are not at risk of contracting the virus. >> See a list of establishments that may have been affected Specifically, the recalled products include vacuum packed 8-ounce tuna steaks with an expiration date of Oct. 1, 2018, and 15-pound cases of frozen tuna cubes dated April 1, 2019. Hepatitis A is a liver disease that causes fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain and a number of other symptoms. Individuals who are worried that they might have contracted the virus are advised to contact a health professional. >> Read more trending news The tuna apparently originated in Indonesia, and the Hawaii Department of Health notified the FDA on May 1 that one of the cubes tested positive for Hepatitis A. Another company, Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC, quickly recalled fish sent to customers in Oahu, but the FDA reported that “U.S. mainland and other Hawaiian islands were not affected by the recall.” Read more here.
