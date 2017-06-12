E-cigarettes might do just as much damage as tobacco cigs

A new study says e-cigarettes might do as much DNA damage as tobacco cigarettes.

A team of scientists at the University of Connecticut looked at the chemicals in e-cigarette vapor and found that nicotine e-cigarette liquor is potentially just as harmful as unfiltered tobacco cigarettes, as far as causing DNA damage, which can lead to cancer.

Just like cigarettes, they say the damage increases the more than e-cigarettes vapor is inhaled.

They determined that 20 “puffs” on a electronic cigarettes is roughly equal to smoking one tobacco cigarette.

You can read more here about the University of Connecticut study.

