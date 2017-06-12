ORLANDO, Fla. - The mothers of those killed in the Pulse nightclub attack last year in Orlando, Florida, asked churches around the globe to ring their bells 49 times on Monday to honor the victims on the one-year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
The 49 Bells Project was part of the “Act. Love. Give. Movement,” which also prompted the city to declare June 12 a day of love and kindness.
Hundreds of churches around the world participated, including many in Florida.
"As parents, we don't want our children to be forgotten, and most importantly, we would love the support of spreading love, not hate, as a message for humankind," Mayra Alvear, mother of Pulse victim Amanda Alvear, said. Her daughter was just 25 when she was killed at the club.
