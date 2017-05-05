Chris Pratt helps Make-A-Wish patient's dream come true

Actor Chris Pratt is playing a huge part in making a 14-year-old Seattle Children’s patient’s “Make-A-Wish” dream come true.

Over the course of Makenna Schwab’s life, she’s been treated at Seattle Children’s Hospital for a life-threatening, rare connective tissue disorder called Larsen syndrome.

>> Read more trending news

It causes dislocations in her joints, instability in her spine and trouble with breathing.

“I’ve had to face a lot of challenges, but rather than let my disability hinder me from what I love to do, I decided to embrace it and try to use my experience to create something positive,” Makenna wrote on a post for Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Makenna, of Wenatchee, loves to give back to the community; she’s hosted bake sales and toy drives – all as an inspirational young teenager.

“While I was getting treatment for my spine, I was given a wish through Make-A-Wish. I knew I wanted to use it to help others, but was unsure of my plan at first,” she wrote.

“That’s until I learned about Chris Pratt and the wonderful work he was doing, like visiting kids at the hospital. I saw that he had heart for Seattle Children’s, just like me!”

Pratt – who is famous for his box-office hits “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” – agreed last year to help Makenna on a project that would benefit Seattle Children’s.

Together, they are launching a fundraising project to benefit the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine program.

“This kid had a wish, and her wish, was to raise money for kids in her similar situation,” Pratt said in a video for the fundraiser. “I mean she’s extraordinary, a wonderful kid who’s going to run this world.”

To raise money for the project, Pratt launched a contest this week. For $10, a person can be entered in a drawing for a free trip to Hawaii – including a tour of the “Jurassic World” sequel’s set.

Pratt’s philanthropic actions aren’t a first in Western Washington. He ran a raffle, similar to the one for Makenna, last year.

People around the world participated and nearly $485,000 was raised for the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County.

It funded a new lounge with computers and a full-size kitchen for cooking classes. It is named after Chris Pratt’s father, Dan Pratt.