Chris Pratt helps Make-A-Wish patient's dream come true

SEATTLE - Actor Chris Pratt is playing a huge part in making a 14-year-old Seattle Children’s patient’s “Make-A-Wish” dream come true.
Over the course of Makenna Schwab’s life, she’s been treated at Seattle Children’s Hospital for a life-threatening, rare connective tissue disorder called Larsen syndrome.
It causes dislocations in her joints, instability in her spine and trouble with breathing.
“I’ve had to face a lot of challenges, but rather than let my disability hinder me from what I love to do, I decided to embrace it and try to use my experience to create something positive,” Makenna wrote on a post for Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Makenna, of Wenatchee, loves to give back to the community; she’s hosted bake sales and toy drives – all as an inspirational young teenager.
“While I was getting treatment for my spine, I was given a wish through Make-A-Wish. I knew I wanted to use it to help others, but was unsure of my plan at first,” she wrote.
“That’s until I learned about Chris Pratt and the wonderful work he was doing, like visiting kids at the hospital. I saw that he had heart for Seattle Children’s, just like me!”
Pratt – who is famous for his box-office hits “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” – agreed last year to help Makenna on a project that would benefit Seattle Children’s.
Together, they are launching a fundraising project to benefit the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine program.
“This kid had a wish, and her wish, was to raise money for kids in her similar situation,” Pratt said in a video for the fundraiser. “I mean she’s extraordinary, a wonderful kid who’s going to run this world.”
To raise money for the project, Pratt launched a contest this week. For $10, a person can be entered in a drawing for a free trip to Hawaii – including a tour of the “Jurassic World” sequel’s set.
Wanna come visit me on the set of the #jurassicworld sequel? In HAWAII!?!? The answer is, "YES!" Of course you do! Click the link in my bio. $10 for a chance to enter and every dollar goes towards an amazing cause!!!!!! Click the link to learn more about the contest and the amazing charity your $10 will benefit! Enter as many times as you want. And I'll see you in Hawaii!!! By the way I'm going to bug you I'll until you do this so you might as well just do it now. With love!!! -Chris https://www.crowdrise.com/jurassicworld
Pratt’s philanthropic actions aren’t a first in Western Washington. He ran a raffle, similar to the one for Makenna, last year.
People around the world participated and nearly $485,000 was raised for the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County.
It funded a new lounge with computers and a full-size kitchen for cooking classes. It is named after Chris Pratt’s father, Dan Pratt.
