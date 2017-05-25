Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband

The wife of Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has expressed her heartache in a new open letter via Billboard days before she lays him to rest.

>> Read more trending news

Last week, Cornell was found dead in his hotel room after a Detroit concert. An initial autopsy completed by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded his death to be a suicide by hanging. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. He was 52 years old.

>> Rocker Chris Cornell dead at 52; death ruled a suicide

In the emotional letter, Vicky Karayiannis addresses her “sweet Christopher.”

“To My Sweet Christopher,

“You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

“You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you, and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

“I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

“Always and forever,

“Your Vicky”

A private funeral for the rocker will be held on May 26. Fans will be able to mourn Chris Cornell at his grave site following the family’s funeral at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

>> Related: Céline Dion was choked up as she shared this beautiful tribute to the victims of the Manchester attacks