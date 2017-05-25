Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
H 84
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
Scattered Clouds
H 84° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 84° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 84° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband
Close

Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband

Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband
Photo Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 12: Musician Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

The wife of Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has expressed her heartache in a new open letter via Billboard days before she lays him to rest.

>> Read more trending news

Last week, Cornell was found dead in his hotel room after a Detroit concert. An initial autopsy completed by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded his death to be a suicide by hanging. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. He was 52 years old.

>> Rocker Chris Cornell dead at 52; death ruled a suicide

In the emotional letter, Vicky Karayiannis addresses her “sweet Christopher.”

“To My Sweet Christopher,

“You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

“You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you, and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

“I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

“Always and forever,
“Your Vicky”

A private funeral for the rocker will be held on May 26. Fans will be able to mourn Chris Cornell at his grave site following the family’s funeral at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

>> Related: Céline Dion was choked up as she shared this beautiful tribute to the victims of the Manchester attacks

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Federal appeals court keeps Trump travel and refugee order on hold
    In another legal setback for President Donald Trump, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals refused on Thursday to lift an injunction against his revised travel and refugee order, preventing the White House from suspending new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries, as this decision took another step on the way to a likely showdown on the matter at the U.S. Supreme Court. As in earlier rulings, the judges cited the President’s own words calling for a “Muslim ban,” ruling that the order was basically an effort to target “Muslims for exclusion from the United States.” “These statements, taken together, provide direct specific evidence” of what spurred the executive orders, the court’s majority wrote in a 202 page decision. “President Trump’s desire to exclude Muslims from the United States,” the opinion read. BREAKING: Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 25, 2017 Not only did the ruling quote Mr. Trump, but also some of his top aides and advisers, like White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and others. The judges rejected an argument by the Trump Administration that the order was done in the name of national security, saying the record shows Mr. Trump belatedly consulted agencies that deal with that matter, and only after his first travel order had been derailed in the courts. The President’s order would impact people coming into the United States from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – Iraq had been on the original order, but was taken off when that first plan was revised. The ruling was the first of two from federal appellate courts – the Ninth Circuit also must pass judgment on the plan. Press reporting as trump'largely'lost. No,he 100% https://t.co/GBoxCFIFuI 10-3.Only thing he won irrel technical detail if he could be named — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 25, 2017 “The Muslim ban continues to be 100% blocked from going into effect nationwide, by an overwhelming vote,” said lawyer Neal Katyal, who argued this same issue before the Ninth Circuit for the state of Hawaii.
  • 6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’
    6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’
    A Facebook video featuring kindergartner, Jeffrey Laney, urging people to end violence and violent crime has gone viral. >> Read more trending news  According to KTVI, Laney’s mother, who posted the video, said she hopes that the video will affect those whose actions kill innocent children. “We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones,” Leanndra Cheatham told KTVI. Cheatham told CNN that her 16-year-old cousin was shot to death last month. Read more at KTVI.
  • Husband to start own search for wife presumed lost at sea
    Husband to start own search for wife presumed lost at sea
    The newlywed husband of missing Delray Beach real estate broker Isabella Hellman, presumed lost after a four-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard, said Wednesday he’ll start his own effort, according to WPTV. >> Read more trending news  Lewis Bennett told WPTV he planned to fly today to Cuba, then obtain a boat. He said his family was “distraught” and he felt he had to do something to help find Hellmann. The Palm Beach Post has attempted to talk to both Bennett and relatives of Hellman for more than a week. Hellmann, 41, was reported missing in the early morning of May 15 in the Atlantic about 70 miles southeast of Key West, according to the Coast Guard, which suspended its search for her late Thursday. She was on a two-week vacation with Bennett, who told authorities he was sleeping below deck at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and awoke after the boat struck something, then went topside, but did not see his wife. Bennett left the sinking boat in a life raft and was recovered at about 4:30 a.m. that morning, about 1,000 yards from the vessel and in water 4,800 feet deep, and flown to Marathon. Bennett told investigators Hellmann was wearing a life vest the last time he saw her, not long after the catamaran left Cuba at 8 p.m. Sunday.
  • Trump orders investigation of leaks related to Manchester terror attack
    After an outcry from the British government, President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an internal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department, to find out who leaked information about the probe into this week’s terrorist attack in England, saying those responsible for the leaks should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” “The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” the President said in a statement issued in Belgium, his latest stop on a nine day overseas trip. “These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security,” Mr. Trump added. BREAKING: Trump says his administration will `get to the bottom' of leaks; he orders review and possible prosecution — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 25, 2017 Mr. Trump, who has voiced his frustration with intelligence leaks throughout his first four months in office, made clear he wants to find the source of the leak, as photos of evidence from the scene made their way on to the front page of the New York Times, angering British investigators. “I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the President said. “There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Mr. Trump added in his statement. Manchester Police @gmpolice stop sharing information with US following intelligence leak to @nytimes, BBC are reporting — Rob S (@RobPulseNews) May 25, 2017 Earlier in the day, the President did not answer questions from reporters about the leak, which involved forensic evidence from the bombing scene.
  • Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school
    Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school
    A Texas man is facing child sex abuse charges after a girl was caught accessing pornography on a school iPad to learn more about what he does to her, according to an affidavit filed by police. The 9-year-old told a teacher at San Antonio’s Elm Creek Elementary School that Anthony Garay sexually abused her 'all the time at night,' according to KSAT and the Houston Chronicle. >> Read more trending news The shocked teacher reportedly called Child Protective Services, who interviewed the child. After the interview, police arrested Garay, 31. He’s been investigated – but not charged – by CPS in prior sexual abuse cases. Garay was subsequently charged with a first-degree felony for continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is being held on $75,000 bond in the Bexar County Jail.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.