4 children, mother kidnapped at gunpoint, police searching for suspect

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Tennessee woman and her four children after police say they were kidnapped at gunpoint in Lexington early Sunday morning.
According to an Amber Alert, the suspected gunman is identified as Octavious Crout, 28.
Investigators say Crout abducted Amanda Manley Crout, 31, and her children, 2-year-old Amaylay Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley.
AMBER ALERT: Four children and their mother have been kidnapped at gunpoint in Lexington, TN.— Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) May 28, 2017
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: https://t.co/iZ6TG2gr7X pic.twitter.com/qR4iP5UO5W
Authorities are searching for Amanda Manley Crout’s 2010 Hyundau Sonata with Tennessee Plates: 856GDQ. .
Suspect Octavious Crout, the father of two of the missing children, is wanted on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.
