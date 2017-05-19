Child found in bucket of water, rushed to hospital

A 1-year-old girl in Arizona was found submerged in a bucket of water Tuesday, in what authorities are calling a freak accident.

Phoenix fire officials told KPNX that the girl was found submerged in a five-gallon bucket of water that had been left out after gardening. The bucket contained approximately 6 inches of water.

It is unclear how long the girl was submerged. While first responders told KPNX that the child had a pulse, she was listed in extremely critical condition as of Wednesday.

Authorities said the case is a sobering reminder that children can drown in other areas besides a pool. In this case, the family had a secure fence around their pool.