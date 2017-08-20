Listen Live
National
Charles Barkley offers brutally honest take on Confederate statue debate
Charles Barkley offers brutally honest take on Confederate statue debate

Robert E. Lee Never Wanted Confederate Monuments Built

Charles Barkley offers brutally honest take on Confederate statue debate

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

Former basketball star Charles Barkley recently weighed in on an argument that has the entire nation riled up: the removal of Confederate statues.

>> Watch the interview here

“I’m not going to waste my time worrying about these Confederate statues. ... I’m going to keep doing great things, No. 1 in the black community because I’m black,” Barkley said in an interview with Rick Karle of WBRC.

>> Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions

He continued: “I’m not going to waste my time worrying about a neo-Nazi who’s going to hate me no matter what.”

>> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

When asked if the best option is to leave the statues up and ignore them, Barkley answered, “I’ve always ignored them. I’m 54 years old; I’ve never thought about those statues a day in my life. I think if you ask most black people, to be honest, they haven’t thought a day in their life about those stupid statues.”

In an interview, basketball superstar Charles Barkley called pushing for the removal of Confederate statues "wasted energy." http://bit.ly/2x0lmmJ

Posted by Fox News on Saturday, August 19, 2017

Barkley has weighed in before on the Confederate statue and flag debate. In 2004, he said he was on his way to a NASCAR race and turned around when he saw 10 Confederate flags.

>> Read more trending news

Barkley was a star player with the Philadelphia 76ers and then with the Phoenix Suns, where he earned the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 13: Former NBA basketball player Charles Barkley attends the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Charles Barkley offers brutally honest take on Confederate statue debate

Photo Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 13: Former NBA basketball player Charles Barkley attends the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions

There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

Robert E. Lee never wanted Confederate monuments built

Dem. candidate calls for removal of Confederate faces on Stone Mountain

KKK's request to burn cross on Stone Mountain denied

  • 56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment
    56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment
    A 56-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed on Saturday, inside an east Tulsa apartment. The city's 54th homicide of the year happened near Admiral and Garnett. KRMG was able to catch up with the family of Feliicia Jones.  They tell us a good soul has been taken from the Earth too soon. “She was my momma,” the family member said.  “She just loved going to church and was just so full of life.  She’s my momma.” Police haven't identified a motive or suspect for the homicide. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip
    Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip
    A 16-year-old girl was in the wrong place at the wrong time. KRMG’s told the girl is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, after being shot in the arm Saturday night at a Tulsa QuikTrip.  Police tell us two men stopped to get gas at the location on North Sheridan. During this time, a silver car drove up and at least one occupant fired at the two men.  The girl was inside the store and was hit.  Moments later, a man inside the store fired at a different car driving by.  Investigators believed the man was mistaken and fired at the wrong vehicle.   So far, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday
    Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday
    If you have outdoor plans for today, you won't have to worry about carrying around an umbrella. However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad McGavick says temperatures will make conditions uncomfortable. “It’s going to be another hot and humid day across the Tulsa metro area,” McGavick said.  “Highs in the upper 90s.” The heat index could reach 110 degrees.   There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Tulsa and surrounding counties from noon until 9 p.m. If you are going to be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and try to find some shade when possible.
  • More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    We have updated information regarding mosquito traps testing positive for West Nile in Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department reports they tested around 1,772 mosquitoes over the last week for the virus and three traps tested positive. For reference, there has been two human cases of the virus in Tulsa County so far this year.  State wide, seven people have tested positive for the virus. Remember to wear spray with DEET, when going outdoors.  
  • Expect sticky weather for Tulsa on Saturday
    Expect sticky weather for Tulsa on Saturday
    We're in for an uncomfortable day weather wise in the Tulsa area. It will be a good idea to stay close to an air conditioner and drink plenty of fluids.   “Saturday looks fairly hot and humid,” National Weather Service said.  “Highs up into the mid 90s.  The heat index values will be in the 100 to 105 degree range during the afternoon.” We do have a slight chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours. There is no rain in the forecast for Sunday.  NWS reports the high will be around 95 degrees, with plenty of sun.  
