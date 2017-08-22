Listen Live
National
Celtics acquire Kyrie Irving in blockbuster deal
Celtics acquire Kyrie Irving in blockbuster deal

Celtics acquire Kyrie Irving in blockbuster deal
Photo Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: NBA player Kyrie Irving attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event at Avenue on July 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Celtics acquire Kyrie Irving in blockbuster deal

By: Boston25News.com

According to ESPN, the Celtics and the Cavaliers have agreed on a blockbuster trade, swapping All-Stars and shaking up the landscape of the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Read more trending news

Boston acquired Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick.

Irving, who has played his entire six-year career in Cleveland, is a four-time All-Star and 2016 NBA Champion who has averaged 21.6 points per game. 

In 2017, Irving averaged 25.2 points per game, his highest career points average. He also averaged 5.8 assists while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

Thomas has been the heartbeat of the Celtics since being acquired during the 2014-15 season. He led Boston to three straight playoff appearances and played this year's postseason with an injured hip that is expected to be 100 percent healed when the season starts.

Crowder, who was acquired from the Mavericks in 2015, averaged 13.9 points per game in 2017. The 6-foot-6-inch forward shot 39 percent from 3-point range last season.

Zizic, a 7-footer from Croatia, was drafted by the Celtics in 2016 and spent last year playing for Cibona Zagreb. He played well in spurts for the Celtics during Summer League play this season.

PREVIOUS: Gordon Hayward signs 4-year-maximum deal with Celtics

The Celtics also sent the Brooklyn Nets first-round draft pick in 2018 to the Cavaliers. The pick was acquired when Danny Ainge sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets to finish out their careers.

  • What are the best and worst states for women?
    What are the best and worst states for women?
    Where are the best and worst states for women? According to WalletHub, Minnesota ranks the best at number one and Mississippi the worst at number 51. (They also include Washington, D.C. in the rankings.) Oklahoma did poorly, ranked at number 44. In fact, we were in the bottom 5 for women on both Life Expectancy and Homicide Rate, two categories that would worry anybody. The survey also looked at things like the number of uninsured women, the number of women living in poverty, and the percentage of female-owned businesses and more. You can find more about the list here.
  • Fleas, ticks infest Oklahoma in huge numbers
    Fleas, ticks infest Oklahoma in huge numbers
    When veterinarians talk about the flea and tick problem in northeast Oklahoma this year, many use the same term: “Perfect Storm.” The warm, mild winter combined with a wet, humid summer has brought on an infestation unlike any in recent memory, according to Dr. Cheryl Pfeffer of Tulsa’s Animal Medical Surgical Hospital. “This is probably in the top two or three bad years I’ve seen in the 20 or so years I’ve been in practice,” she told KRMG Tuesday. Asked which presents the larger danger, fleas or ticks, she pointed out that tick bites can result in some serious diseases, like Lyme Disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. “So from a disease-carrying standpoint, ticks” are worse, she said. “From just plain irritation and skin irritation, skin itching, things like that, fleas are bad.” Dr. Dan Danner stressed the importance of prevention, and in the event ticks or fleas are found, quick treatment. Finding fleas is easy, he said. “If you’ll look just above the tail, over the rump area, and just slowly go against the hair towards the head, and you’ll be able to see down on the skin. You’ll either see fleas scattering, or you’ll see pepper, and that is flea feces.” The good news is that modern flea and tick medications are extremely effective, and safer. “There’s some really exciting preventions out now,” Pfeffer said. “There’s really no great reason not to be on flea and tick prevention, because it’s so easy to get. There’s topicals, there’s pills if you don’t like topicals, there’s collars...there’s a lot of different choices.” Danner urges pet owners to make sure they’re getting the most effective medications, which use enzymes to kill the pests. “We don’t have those chemicals in our body, in the mammal body, as a result those are not toxic,” he said. “So if your dog or cat were to eat a tube of Frontline or something like that they might have diarrhea, but it won’t kill them.” That also means you can dose the animal again in a couple of weeks if they’re still having problems, rather than having to wait a month or more like you would with toxic, over-the-counter medications. So when will the pest problem abate? Danner told KRMG it generally takes about 30 days of weather below 30 degrees to truly put a dent in the flea and tick population.
  • Hundreds of Oklahoma teacher positions remain unfilled 
    Hundreds of Oklahoma teacher positions remain unfilled 
    As students head back into the classroom, school superintendents are scrambling to deal with a teacher shortage. A new survey shows Oklahoma schools are beginning a new year with more than 530 teacher vacancies. The survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association was released on Tuesday. The survey also indicates more than half of the districts plan to increase class sizes. In addition to the 536 teaching vacancies, the report noted an additional 480 teaching positions have been eliminated.  About 1,400 emergency certificates are expected to be issued for the upcoming year for teachers teaching outside their area of expertise. Oklahoma teachers haven't had a raise in 10 years and are among the lowest paid in the nation.  
  • Jury awards $417 million in lawsuit linking baby powder with cancer
    Jury awards $417 million in lawsuit linking baby powder with cancer
    A Los Angeles jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay a record $417 million to a hospitalized woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in the company's iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene. The verdict in the lawsuit brought by the California woman, Eva Echeverria, marks the largest sum awarded in a series of talcum powder lawsuit verdicts against Johnson & Johnson in courts around the U.S. Echeverria alleged Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn consumers about talcum powder's potential cancer risks. She used the company's baby powder on a daily basis beginning in the 1950s until 2016 and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007, according to court papers. Echeverria developed ovarian cancer as a 'proximate result of the unreasonably dangerous and defective nature of talcum powder,' she said in her lawsuit. Echeverria's attorney, Mark Robinson, said his client is undergoing cancer treatment while hospitalized and told him she hoped the verdict would lead Johnson & Johnson to put additional warnings on its products.
  • Remains of some sailors found on US Navy destroyer damaged in collision
    Remains of some sailors found on US Navy destroyer damaged in collision
    SEOUL, South Korea - The remains of some of the 10 sailors missing since a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore have been found, the commander of the Navy's Pacific Fleet said Tuesday. The search for other missing sailors from the USS John S. McCain was ongoing. 'We're always hopeful that there are survivors,' Adm. Scott Swift said at a news conference in Singapore. 'Until we have exhausted any potential of recovering survivors ..., the search and rescue efforts will continue.'    Swift also said he had ordered a special review of naval operations at the U.S. Navy's main bases in Japan at Yokosuka and Sasebo after four incidents this year off Japan and South Korea - two of them involving Yokosuka-based ships  Ten sailors have been missing since the McCain and a Liberian-flagged oil tanker - more than three times the destroyer's size - collided at the entrance to the Strait of Malacca before dawn on Monday. Singaporean and Malaysian navy ships and helicopters had joined American aircraft searching for the sailors at sea. But earlier Tuesday, Navy and Marine Corps divers were sent into the compartments in the damaged part of the destroyer that had been sealed to stop the ship from being flooded. The ship is now moored at Changi naval base in Singapore.    'The divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search today,' Swift said. It was 'premature' to say how many bodies had been found, he added.  'Additionally, the Malaysian Navy has reported that they have located potential remains,' Swift said. It was not yet clear if the body was one of the missing sailors. The remains were being transferred to the U.S. Navy for identification.  Swift said that ship suffered 'significant damage' and investigators were seeking to piece together 'what happened and how it happened.'  There had been no indication of a cyberattack, Swift said, responding to speculation about the cause of two collisions in just over two months, but he added that every scenario will be reviewed.  Tuesday's statement will come as a heavy blow to the Navy, but particularly to the 7th Fleet based in Yokosuka.  Yokosuka is the home port for both the McCain and the USS Fitzgerald, which was involved in a surprisingly similar collision in June, leaving seven sailors dead.  The Fitzgerald collided with a container ship south of Japan, leading to significant damage to its hull and a frantic effort to seal off the damage and stop the rest of the ship from flooding. Seven sailors were trapped in their berthing compartment in the process, and all drowned.  The McCain collision was the Navy's fourth major accident at sea in Asia this year. On May 9, a collision occurred between the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and a South Korean fishing vessel. On Jan. 31, the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam ran aground in Tokyo Bay near Yokosuka.  The Navy's top admiral on Monday ordered a fleetwide review of seamanship and training in the Pacific after the latest collision.  The series of accidents in the Pacific 'demands more-forceful action,' Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, told reporters Monday, adding that there is 'great cause for concern that there is something we are not getting at.'   He ordered Navy fleets across the world to take a day or two within the next week to review their procedures and training to make sure they are operating safely.  Swift said Tuesday that he welcomed the review to see if there was a 'common cause.'   'One tragedy like this is one too many and while each of these four events is unique, they cannot be viewed in isolation,' he said, adding that the Pacific operational review will be completed by next Monday, Swift said.  'In addition, I have ordered a second phase that will be focused on all surface ships deployed in the Pacific, including those forward deployed naval forces in Yokosuka and Sasebo,' Swift said, referring to the two U.S. naval bases in Japan. 'This second phase will be a deliberate reset for our ships focused on a number of areas, such as navigation, ships' mechanical systems, and bridge resource management.'    The McCain is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer - named after the father and grandfather of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and nicknamed 'Big Bad John' - that had been on its way to a routine port visit in Singapore after patrolling in the South China Sea.  The collision occurred just east of the Strait of Malacca, a 550-mile-long stretch of water that runs between the Malay Peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, connecting the Pacific and Indian oceans, and is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.   The collision caused significant damage to the hull, flooded nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery and communications rooms, the 7th Fleet said in a statement.     
