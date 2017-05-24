A review of a Republican health care overhaul plan which passed the House earlier this month found it would result in 23 million fewer people having health insurance over the next ten years, as the Congressional Budget Office questioned whether some GOP changes might promote instability in state health insurance markets. The most important figure from the CBO review was that the plan would reduce the budget deficit by $119 billion over ten years, ending any concerns that the measured would be derailed by strict budget rules used in the Senate. The CBO review was slightly better than one on an earlier version of the House bill when it comes to the number of people who would not have health insurance – 23 million by 2026, compared to 24 million before changes were made to win enough votes for passage in the House. BREAKING: Budget office: 23 million more uninsured, lower premiums for less coverage under GOP House-passed health care bill. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 24, 2017 But the report raised some concerns with a pivotal change made by Republicans, which allows states to get waivers from certain key provisions of the Obama health law – allowing states to peel back certain “Essential Health Benefits,” and changes in how insurance companies can set premiums based on someone’s health status, something known as “community rating.” “As a result, the nongroup markets in those states would become unstable for people with higher-than-average expected health care costs,” the CBO report stated. “That instability would cause some people who would have been insured in the nongroup market under current law to be uninsured,” the report added. CBO estimates that in states requesting AHCA waivers, premiums for low-income elderly enrollees would go up 800 percent. That is not a typo. pic.twitter.com/W7QC4z9UUS — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) May 24, 2017 The release of the CBO numbers came as Senate Republicans continued to work behind closed doors on their own health care plan. “We have to have the goal of lowering premiums for Americans,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “And it has to be credible coverage.” As of now, GOP Senators are only working with each other, and not trying to gain the votes of any Democrats. It’s a very small margin for error for the GOP, which can only afford to lose two of their 52 members – and then would have to rely on the tie breaking vote of Vice President Mike Pence. McConnell on why no Ds in healthcare talks: 'We're not going to waste our time talking to people who have no interest in fixing the problem' — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 23, 2017 At this point, the health care bill approved by the House on May 4 still has not been sent to the Senate, as Republicans try to figure out their next step. The House and Senate are not in legislative session next week, meaning any action by Republicans will be pushed into June. The longer it takes to resolve health care legislation, the longer it will take to deal with the 2018 budget and President Trump’s plans on tax reform.