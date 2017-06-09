Cashews recalled after glass pieces found in packaging

Next time you’re shopping for nuts, Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt may be missing from the lineup. The product has been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration, because consumers have complained about finding glass in the container.

The brand, which is made by The Star Snacks Company of New Jersey, has taken the edibles off of the shelves at Aldi stores in 28 states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia.

No injuries have been reported, but government regulators are instructing customers who’ve purchased it to return it to their local Aldi store for a refund.

The bad batch has the following labels:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC code 041498179366

Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 (printed on the bottom of the can)

The company isn’t the only one to recall food in recent months.

Thousands of ice cream treats sold by La Granja in Doraville were removed for possible salmonella contamination. And approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products sold under the Nathan's and Curtis brands were discarded due to complaints of metal contamination.

