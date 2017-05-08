Listen Live
National
Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?
Close

Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?

Casey Anthony Fast Facts

Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?

By: Palm Beach Post

Editor’s Note: Casey Anthony continues to make news living in Palm Beach County. This year, she’s spoken publicly for the first time about her trial on charges of killing her 2-year-old, of which she was acquitted.

RELATED: Casey Anthony ‘bored out of her mind’ in Palm Beach County

She’s been spotted at an anti-Trump rally and a popular pub in north county.

RELATED: Casey Anthony spotted at north county’s Brass Ring Pub

In nearly every story, there is a mention that she lives in the home of private detective Pat McKenna, for whom she works and who was a consultant on her trial.

Close

Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?

RELATED: Casey Anthony holds baby at a Florida restaurant

In 2011, after her acquittal, McKenna told the Palm Beach Post: “Yeah, she’s a liar. Yeah, she’s disturbed. She may be a very disturbed young woman, but she ain’t no murderer. She loved that baby. I think the jury saw that this kid didn’t commit first-degree murder.”

So, who is McKenna? He’s probably the most famous gumshoe in Palm Beach County. If there’s a big name trial, be it national or local, from O.J. Simpson to William Kennedy Smith to John Goodman, McKenna’s been involved. In 1995, former Post staff writer Mary Jane Fine wrote an in-depth profile of McKenna when he was catapulted into the national spotlight during the O.J. Simpson trial. Here is her story:

MEET THE WEST PALM PRIVATE EYE WHO HELPED SPRING O.J.

The phone rings. It’s Patrick McKenna, calling from L.A. on his cellular phone. But, wait a minute, his accountant is on the other line so he’ll have to call back. Which he does, as promised, only to be interrupted again by a woman with a psychiatric history who is mightily upset that he won’t return her frequent calls. So what else is new?

For McKenna - known to most of the TV-watching world as the private eye who unearthed the Fuhrman tapes during the O.J. Simpson trial - the job isn’t over even when the job is over.

“My life keeps changin’ every minute,” he says, sounding almost pleased. “Packing. Logistic crap. A snafu with UPS.”

McKenna was supposed to fly home to West Palm Beach last Tuesday, see, but after 19 months out West, chatting up hundreds of people and chasing down thousands of leads, it takes some doing. For starters, he’s got 500 bankers’ boxes full of files - on O.J.’s white Bronco, on O.J.’s trip to Chicago, on O.J.’s shoes, you name it - and they’ve all got to be readied for shipping. It’s a good bet, after all, that Simpson’s lawyers will need this stuff again, given that their client still faces three wrongful-death civil trials in the brutal murder of his wife Nicole and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

McKenna finally got home, courtesy of the red-eye from L.A., Saturday morning. And now, “in my own little disorganized way,” he can lay his mitts on any tidbit of evidence he’s collected during this past year-and-a-half of craziness.

What matters now is getting home, getting back to normal.

“I missed a whole year of my kids’ lives,” he says, referring to Patrick Jr., 11, and Meghan, 17, who live with their mother, Tammy, McKenna’s ex-wife. “It was tough for me.”

Which is not to say, however, that if the opportunity arose again, he’d turn it down. McKenna is, always has been, probably always will be, a workaholic.

The call that catapulted him into the middle of media history came from another detective on the case on June 15, 1994, just two days after the infamous double slaying was discovered. One of McKenna’s best buddies, Dan LaPointe, drove him to the airport - destination, Chicago.

“I bear-hugged him,” recalls LaPointe, an investigator with the Palm Beach County public defender’s office, of the airport farewell. “I said, ‘I can only surmise it’s gonna be quite a ride ahead of you.’ ”

Indeed. It was in Chicago that McKenna followed O.J. Simpson’s trail and came to believe in his innocence. The former football great, he concluded, simply hadn’t behaved like a guilty man. The passing of time - during which McKenna averaged 12-hour days, seven days a week - failed to change his mind. “If (Simpson) told me now that he did it, I’d wanna know how,” he says, insisting that the oft-mentioned time line could not have encompassed the double murder.

Captain of the ship

At the time McKenna was recruited to work for the defense team, he was struggling financially. (He declines to discuss his Simpson-related earnings, except to say that he was paid by the week, not by the hour.) Although a typical year means 50 to 100 cases and a $100,000 gross income, he describes his work as “cost-intensive” with expenses that range from buying computer information to copying court records to parking fees.

“At the end of the year I say to myself, ‘How is it that I work this hard and I don’t have money for Christmas?’ ” McKenna laments. “It seems like I’m always peeling off a $20 bill.”

Not even the occasional high-profile case - William Kennedy Smith’s, for example, during which McKenna retraced Patty Bowman’s footsteps on the night she alleged she was raped - can keep a guy solvent forever. The former Marine had been limping along for 16 years or so, having evolved into a private eye after stints as a probation officer and an investigator with the public defender’s office. The latter, which involved looking into defendants’ backgrounds to write sentencing recommendations, convinced him to make detective work his future.

And, long hours and unpredictable income aside, it’s a switch he has never regretted. While his simplest jobs involve routine records checking, such as the driving history of a potential employee who will be using a company vehicle, the complexity of other cases is limitless. Once, for example, he flew to Panama “to find a lawyer named Pepe to sign a document” for clients seeking to dismantle a corporation. His credit cards expired while he was there, a situation compounded by laws prohibiting the wiring of money into the drug-plagued country.

But McKenna seems to thrive on such adventures.

“I’m captain of my own ship,” he says, then amends the statement. “Canoe, I mean. I can’t imagine going to a 9-to-5 job.”

Eventually, however, the hours and frequent out-of-town jobs caught up with the private eye’s private life.

“He was so caught up in his work, he didn’t realize there were problems at home,” says Tammy McKenna, who divorced him five years ago on their 17th wedding anniversary. But, she adds, “He’s a great person, and I wish him the best.”

Both are proud of the close friendship they have maintained. When McKenna needed someone to type up his voluminous notes from Chicago, he asked Tammy. “I was just very paranoid about things leaking,” he says, “and I needed someone I trust.”

Trust is a word that comes up often when McKenna’s friends and associates talk about him: “A great guy,” they say. And, “You gotta meet him.” And, “He’d do anything for a friend.”

He treats acquaintances and strangers pretty well, too, his friends say.

One tells how he once stripped down to his skivvies, lending his suit to a defendant who had only prison blues for a court appearance. Another recalls McKenna giving away two $35 Rolling Stones tickets so a couple of strangers he met in the Orange Bowl parking lot could groove on a Steel Wheels concert. And then there’s the time he chauffeured a bare-chested John F. Kennedy Jr. from beach to gym during the date-rape trial of his cousin, Willie Smith - including a detour so a couple of friends could meet the handsome heartthrob.

Gift of gab helps

Patrick James McKenna was born Sept. 16, 1948, the eldest of Joseph and Joan McKenna’s brood of 10. (The family dining room in Calumet City, Ill., a South Side suburb some 30 miles outside Chicago, was “the size of a bowling alley.”)

Apart from the detective books he devoured as a kid, his family hadn’t a clue about his future career.

“He’s like his father” when it comes to keeping secrets, says his mother, Joan, now widowed. “I’ve gone through this whole (Simpson) trial, and all I know is what I read in the paper.”

Careerwise, McKenna didn’t have much of a clue himself, it seems. After returning from Vietnam, he enrolled at Southern Illinois University, where he eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice, a master’s in corrections.

His subsequent genius as a detective, say lawyers who have hired him, is twofold: his indefatigable persistence and his gift of gab.

“He keeps going until he gets what you need,” says defense attorney Richard Lubin, who has hired McKenna dozens of times. “He keeps going and going and going. Like the Energizer battery.”

Adds Palm Beach County defense attorney John Tierney, “One of his talents is his ability to talk to people, from the CEO of a Fortune 500 company or a poor man in the ghetto. He’s great at getting somebody in a bar to drink whiskey and tell us what we want to know.”

Tapes were biggest coup

McKenna was able to tell O.J. Simpson’s defense team what they wanted to know without ever raising a glass.

The tip came unbidden, in an anonymous phone call. The caller mentioned a client who knew a woman named Laura, and Laura had some tapes that the defense team should hear. The woman was Laura McKinny, an aspiring screenwriter in North Carolina who had taped hours of interviews with Mark Fuhrman - interviews in which Fuhrman spewed venomous, racially explosive invective. Obtaining the tapes took persuasion and time, but the outcome proved to be McKenna’s biggest coup: the revelation of Fuhrman’s alleged racism, which probably helped to acquit Simpson. Although McKenna now knows the identity of the anonymous caller, he predicts it will be years before he reveals it.

More immediately, McKenna anticipates settling back into his life - catching up with his kids, gabbing with his ex-wife and his girlfriend, Patty Hamilton (the two women are friends), hoisting a Bud or two with pals at Roxy’s.

It’s doubtful, however, that Pat McKenna will relax for long.

“In this business,” he says, “you’re only as good as your last inning pitch.”

Pat McKenna, a private investigator, talks with John Goodman before his court trial in 2014. (Lannis Waters / The Palm Beach Post)
Close

Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?

Photo Credit: Lannis Waters
Pat McKenna, a private investigator, talks with John Goodman before his court trial in 2014. (Lannis Waters / The Palm Beach Post)

Casey Anthony spotted holding baby at Florida restaurant

Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Florida pub

Casey Anthony spotted at Florida anti-Trump rally

Did Casey Anthony do it? Probably, but not on purpose, trial judge says

Casey Anthony: 'I sleep pretty good at night' after acquittal in daughter's death
  • Highlights of the latest hearing on Russian election meddling
    Senators pressed for more answers about interference by Russia in the 2016 U.S. elections, as a former top Justice Department official described how she warned the Trump White House of fears that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail, while the former U.S. intelligence chief continued to say Moscow was trying to undermine both Democrats and Republicans. Here’s some of what we learned: 1. New details about the Yates warning on Flynn. For the first time in public, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates described how she had warned the White House about ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Giving some details about two meetings in January, Yates said the message to White House Counsel Doug McGahn was – based on public stories in the press, and investigative intelligence – that Flynn had seemingly been lying to Vice President Pence and others about contacts during the transition with the Russian Ambassador to the United States. Yates said the Justice Department was worried that Flynn might be blackmailed by the Russians. 2. No Russia bombshells delivered by Yates. While Democrats had been talking up the possibility of some major new revelations by Yates, that didn’t happen before Senators – but the hearing brought forth a number of interesting items, like the reaction of the White House to the warning by Yates about Flynn. Yates said – and clearly this is just her opinion – that the White House Counsel wondered why the Justice Department was concerned over what White House officials were saying to each other, and whether one might be lying to the Vice President. It’s possible that “Why does it matter” will become the Democratic version of what “What difference does it make?” meant to Republicans over Hillary Clinton. Yates says White House counsel asked her, “Why does it matter to DOJ if one White House official lies to another?” https://t.co/KpGO7QeD2W — Narrendra Malhotra (@NarrendraM) May 8, 2017 3. Ex-DNI continues to point the finger at Russia. While he is no longer the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper once more made no bones about what went on in the 2016 elections, as he again bluntly accused Moscow of hacking emails from both parties, making cyber forays into state voter rolls, and doing what they could to stir confusion and dissent in the American political arena. “The Russian used cyber operations against both political parties,” as Clapper tied Moscow directly to Wikileaks, saying the Russians withheld materials that were taken from Republican computers. “I hope the American people recognize the severity of this threat and that we collectively counter it before it erodes the fabric of our democracy.” '[The Russians] must be congratulating themselves for exceeding their wildest expectations,' former DNI James Clapper testifies. pic.twitter.com/4pDwkRa2aF — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2017 4. Clapper says he did not know of FBI investigation. One of the more interesting moments of the hearing was when the former DNI acknowledged that he had been kept in the dark by the FBI on their counter-intelligence investigation into election meddling by the Russians, and whether or not it involved associates of the Trump Campaign. Clapper said he only learned of the probe in mid-March, when FBI Director James Comey revealed the investigation in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. “I was not aware of the counterintelligence investigation,” Clapper said, “and that comports with my public statements.” And that means, when Clapper said in January that he knew of no collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia – that he didn’t even know there was an FBI investigation going on into exactly that. Yates declines to answer a question about evidence of collusion due to classification. Notes Clapper was not read into FBI investigation. — Andrew Dolan (@A_M_Dolan) May 8, 2017 5. U.S. allies sent intelligence about Trump associates and Russia. While Clapped admitted that he knew nothing about the FBI probe, the former DNI did confirm something that has been bubbling for weeks, that intelligence agencies of allies in Europe had sent the United States information they had obtained about possible contacts between Trump associates and Russia. Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) asked Clapper if it was accurate that “multiple European” countries had sent such information to the U.S. Intelligence Community. “Yes it is,” Clapper acknowledged. “And it’s also quite sensitive,” Clapper said, without providing anymore context or background. Clapper says report that foreign intelligence services passed on info on communications between Trump advisers, Russian agents is accurate. pic.twitter.com/hnlyqy4qqO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 8, 2017 6. Were Trump business interests in Russia being watched? Another comment by ex-DNI Clapper sparked interest as well in what U.S. Intelligence had found during surveillance, about the business side of Mr. Trump. “Did you ever find a situation where a Trump business interest in Russia gave you a concern?” asked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). At first, Clapper said no. “At all? Anytime,” Graham pressed. Clapper then modified his answer in a way that made it sound like there were intelligence resources dedicated to that topic. “I can’t comment on that because that impacts an investigation.” Graham: Any concerns about the Trump business interests in Russia raised? Clapper: Can't answer, would impact an investigation #sallyyates — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) May 8, 2017 7. Yates quizzed repeatedly on opposition to Trump travel order. While the hearing was about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, several GOP Senators spent most of their time asking Sally Yates why she had stood in the way of President Trump’s first travel and refugee order – a move which lead to her firing in late January. Yates said she determined the order was unconstitutional – Republicans did not accept that explanation, though the plan never made it through the federal courts, as Mr. Trump ended up having the plan revised (that is also now before the courts). “I personally wrestled over this decision,” Yates said, here in this exchange with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). .@JohnKennedyLA to Sally Yates: 'I don't mean any disrespect. Who appointed you to the Supreme Court?' pic.twitter.com/ijVOO3Q1Ox' — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) May 8, 2017 8. The two parties again had totally different game plans. Once again, a high profile hearing on Russian interference in the U.S. elections was played out in entirely different ways by the two parties. Outside of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), most Republicans again stayed away from direct questions on what Russia did during 2016, focusing instead on the question of leaks and the “unmasking” of names possibly linked to the Trump Campaign. As mentioned above, GOP Senators also quizzed Yates on the original Trump travel and refugee order, and at one point, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tried to move the hearing topic over to Hillary Clinton’s email server and emails sent by her top State Department aide Huma Abedin. Democrats meanwhile stayed on message, and zeroed in on the Russian meddling, repeatedly calling for a special counsel investigation. Republicans – UNMASKED? UNMASKED! Democrats – RUSSIA? RUSSIA! Both – Can you tell us about top secret stuff?Yates & Clapper – No. — Random Tourist (@random_tourist) May 8, 2017 9. As for President Trump, he sees no reason for any probe. Just over an hour after the Senate hearing ended, President Trump vented his frustration with the investigation, labeling the probe into any ties between his campaign and Russia, a “total hoax,” as he demanded to know, “when will this taxpayer funded charade end?” For now, the answer to that question is most likely – not any time soon, as not only is Congress reviewing the matter, but the FBI continues its own investigation as well. Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump had used Twitter to make the implication that Sally Yates had leaked material about Michael Flynn, something she denied at the Senate hearing. “Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today,” Trump tweeted, “she said nothing but old news!” It’s safe to say that some on Capitol Hill would not agree with the President’s assessment.
  • Hero boy saves choking mom one month after dad killed in crash
    Hero boy saves choking mom one month after dad killed in crash
    He’s only 8-years-old and has already been through a lot. Michael O’Brien, Jr. lost his father in a car crash a month ago, so when his mother was in trouble there was no way the Cub Scout was going to let anything happen to her. >> Read more trending news  Marie Hunt had just baked muffins and was trying one when she suddenly began to choke. “I kind of panicked, I just didn’t really show it,” O’Brien said. “I’m like, trying to keep a non-scared face. I didn’t want her to panic more. That might affect it. I picked up the phone and dialed it, and then talked to the dispatcher until they got there.” He said he was really scared during the incident and was trying not to scream. “Easter weekend my dad crashed and passed,” he said. “It’s hard for me to keep myself calm. So when that happened, and my mom was choking, it was really hard. I wouldn’t know what do to if she, you know,” O’Brien said. “I wouldn’t know where to go. I wouldn’t know.” That’s when his mother began to cry. “I can’t lose her. I already lost my dad.” Hunt said her son is off the hook for Mother’s Day this year because saving her life was a pretty incredible gift.“What were the instructions you gave me after I dropped you off at school?” she asked her son. He replied, “’Don’t eat for the rest of the year!’”
  • Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain
    Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain
    A Lakeland woman captured firefighters in a different type of rescue Friday. >> Read more trending news Sue Chait said she was around Lake Morton around 7:45 p.m. when she saw the firefighters in action. They were rescuing baby ducks and their mother from a drain. Chait snapped a few photos of the rescue and Lakeland Fire officials tweeted the four ducklings were safe and that they do their best to care for all.
  • Republican announces plan to run for governor
    Republican announces plan to run for governor
    The governor’s race is starting to take shape. Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin can’t run for re-election because of term limits. On Monday, KRMG learned that Oklahoma's state auditor and inspector is eyeing the seat. Republican Gary Jones hasn’t yet made a formal announcement. Jones says he'll wait to announce it formally in the fall.   Two other Republicans have already announced a run for the gubernatorial seat; Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson and Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb.  Democrats Drew Edmondson and Connie Johnson have also thrown their name into the hat. Edmondson is the former Oklahoma attorney general. Johnson is a former state senator.
  • Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail
    Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail
    Congress delved back into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, with a former top Justice Department official detailing warnings to the White House that a top aide to President Trump was vulnerable to Russian blackmail, as Senators were told by a former top intelligence official that that European allies had given information to the U.S. on possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. The central witness of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who told Senators how she had met twice in two days with the top lawyer at the White House, sending the message that ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was “compromised with respect to the Russians.” “We felt like it was critical that we get this information to the White House,” Yates said, “in part because the Vice President was unknowingly making false statements to the public.” Yates said it was clear from news reports that Flynn had explained his transition contacts with the Russian ambassador to Vice President Pence in a way that was not backed up by evidence gathered by U.S. Intelligence, and that the Russians obviously knew that as well. “To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised with the Russians,” Yates said. Sally Yates says she alerted the White House that Michael Flynn could be “essentially blackmailed by the Russians” https://t.co/xr55J8fyV5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 8, 2017 Both Yates, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied that they had leaked information about Flynn to the news media, as Republican Senators concentrated more on the issue of leaks, while Democrats zeroed in on Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 campaign. At one point, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) asked Yates and Clapper if it was true that intelligence services of European allies had passed on any information about possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. “Gen. Clapper, is that accurate?” asked Feinstein. “Yes it is, and it is also quite sensitive,” Clapper replied. Clapper confirms that European intelligence agencies passed information last year related to Trump associates and Russia — Mark Mazzetti (@MarkMazzettiNYT) May 8, 2017
