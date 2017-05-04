LONDON -
5:14 a.m. ET: Buckingham Palace announced early Thursday that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, “will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.”
>> Photos: Prince Philip through the years
His wife, Queen Elizabeth II, fully supports the decision and “will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements,” according to a royal news release.
The prince “will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August” and will continue to be a member of more than 780 organizations.
>> Read the press release here
An announcement regarding The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/SF1bgo68Un pic.twitter.com/TO9mR70xTk— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017
Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip will stop carrying out engagements this fall
ORIGINAL STORY: A Buckingham Palace official has a message for social media users around the world: Calm down, Internet.
>> Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years
A Daily Mail report that Queen Elizabeth II, 91, had called an "emergency meeting" of royal staff sparked rumors late Wednesday that the queen or her 95-year-old husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had died.
But an unnamed palace official told The Associated Press early Thursday that there's "no cause for concern." People magazine published a similar report, citing a "well-placed royal source."
The AP's source confirmed the meeting and said they are held occasionally.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself