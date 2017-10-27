Listen Live
cloudy-day
50°
H 51
L 30

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
50°
Clear
H 51° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    50°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 51° L 30°
  • clear-night
    45°
    Evening
    Clear. H 51° L 30°
  • clear-night
    31°
    Morning
    Clear. H 55° L 32°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Boy, 10, leads police on 50-mile high-speed chase
Close

Boy, 10, leads police on 50-mile high-speed chase

Boy, 10, leads police on 50-mile high-speed chase
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Boy, 10, leads police on 50-mile high-speed chase

By: daytondailynews.com

CLEVELAND -  A 10-year-old boy stole his family's car and lead his parent and police on a chase that reached speeds near 100 mph, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's in Cleveland who spoke with Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO.

>> Read more trending news

It was the second time this month the boy stole the family car. Multiple drivers called 911 after witnessing the child behind the wheel with what appeared to be his mother chasing behind him in a second car.

The boy drove nearly 50 miles before as many as eight troopers were able to get him stopped, according to troopers who spoke with WOIO

At one point, a trooper made eye contact with the boy and gestured for him to pull over, but the boy shook his head no.

Troopers eventually boxed in the boy along the Ohio Turnpike, when he got in to a ditch. A trooper bumped the back of the boy's car and that lead to his capture.

The boy kicked one trooper in the shin and spit on another as he was put in handcuffs and taken to the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center. 

Amazingly, no one was injured during the high-speed chase.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Air Force walks back tweet that Santa Claus isn’t real
    Air Force walks back tweet that Santa Claus isn’t real
    The U.S. Air Force says its tweet declaring Santa Claus “isn’t real” was just a bluff, part of a threat to steal Christmas from two feuding bases. Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri jostled on Twitter about which fleet was better. KFGO radio reports the official Air Force account responded that if the bases couldn’t get along, Santa would “bring you nothing this year because he isn’t real!” After the tweet generated widespread ridicule, the Air Force reversed itself. It declared Santa in fact “is real” and that the previous message was just an attempt to get the bases “in line.” The Air Force stressed its North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa’s Christmas Eve sleigh travels using satellites, radar and jets.
  • Parents can check site for neighborhood sex offenders before trick-or-treating
    Parents can check site for neighborhood sex offenders before trick-or-treating
    Apopka police said they're ready to watch neighborhoods to make sure. But parents can also take matters into their own hands by searching online to find out where in their neighborhood registered sex offenders live. Lily Burgos has three nieces and nephews under 10 years old, and every year as family, they walk the streets searching for candy on Halloween. 'We usually just go around the city of Apopka, house to house,' Burgos said. 'Once it gets dark, we head home, but we make sure they have flashlights and the highlights that they can put on.' Apopka police said on Halloween they will have unmarked units monitoring certain registered sex offenders, whose release stipulations banned them from handing out candy. Parents can go onto the National Sex Offenders Public Website, or one for their own state, and complete a neighborhood search. The site provides a picture of the offender, their status and their address. Burgos said she does this search before they go trick-or-treating every year. 'If we know there's a sex offender in the area, we don't stop there. We just keep going to the next house,' Burgos said.
  • Congresswoman tells her own “MeToo” story, urges other to come forward on Capitol Hill
    Congresswoman tells her own “MeToo” story, urges other to come forward on Capitol Hill
    The recent rush of stories from women who say they were sexually harassed on the job expanded to the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a veteran Democrat from California used a video to describe an incident from when she was a young Congressional staffer, urging others to come forward with their own stories, as she charged that Capitol Hill is a “breeding ground” for offensive sexual conduct in the workplace. “Like so many of you, I have a “MeToo” story to share,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), who has served on Capitol Hill both as a member of Congress since 2008, and as a Congressional staffer back in the 1970’s. “I was attacked as a congressional staffer, and I remember the fear and shame,” Speier said calmly, looking directly into the camera, as she described how her office boss tried to take advantage of her. “The Chief of Staff, held my face, kissed me, and stuck his tongue in my mouth,” Speier said. “So, I know what it’s like to keep these things hidden, deep down inside.” “Congress has been a breeding ground for a hostile work environment for far too long,” the California Democrat said matter of factly, as she called for current and former staffers to tell their stories. “There is nothing to fear in telling the truth,” Speier added in the video. “And it’s time to throw back the curtain on the repulsive behavior that until now, has thrived in the dark, without consequences,” she said. “It must stop,” Speier wrote in a series of early morning tweets. “It’s time 4 #MeTooCongress,” adding a new hashtag to the “MeToo” campaign that has emerged in recent days.
  • Proposal would allow street performers in Tulsa
    Proposal would allow street performers in Tulsa
    Street performers can be found in most major cities around the world, or on tens of thousands of online videos. But in Tulsa, such performances are illegal. The Tulsa City Council has taken up a proposed ordinance that would change that. It was proposed by Councilor Blake Ewing, and had its first reading earlier this week. There would be restrictions; for example, the ordinance would only cover the area of downtown inside the inner dispersal loop. The performances would be allowed only during certain hours, would have to take place at least ten feet from any intersection, and could not be disruptive to businesses, residences, or the flow of traffic. Supporters say it would make the art scene downtown even more vibrant, and help draw more people to the area. The ordinance will likely get a second reading during next week’s council meeting.
  • With budget outline approved, GOP plots next steps on tax reform
    With budget outline approved, GOP plots next steps on tax reform
    It was hard to tell that the House of Representatives had just narrowly approved a Senate-passed budget outline for 2018, because most of the talk on and off the House floor on Thursday was about lawmakers moving on to forge a tax reform bill in coming weeks, as GOP leaders predicted that Republicans would unify behind a still-to-be-released plan, and get it done by Christmas. “We’re glad it passed,” said a smiling Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). “This is our first step toward tax reform.” “This budget that we passed in the House brings us one step closer to historic tax reform,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan. Here is where things stand on that GOP push for tax reform: 1. GOP to release an actual bill next week. For months, they’ve been talking about tax reform. Now, mark your calendars for November 1 – that’s when the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) will release the initial GOP tax reform draft. Known as the “Chairman’s mark,” that will prompt a flurry of activity, as lawmakers and lobbyists will finally get to see what might be in a reform of the Internal Revenue Code. In 1986, the last time we had major tax reforms approved by Congress, it took 13 months from the release of the Chairman’s mark until a bill was signed into law. Republicans want to do it in about six weeks, with a break for Thanksgiving in between. That is an audacious schedule to say the least. But that’s the plan for now. The House Ways and Means Committee will release the draft tax reform bill on November 1; markup starts November 6 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 26, 2017 2. The details will be very important. I cannot stress enough how many details will be involved in a tax reform bill. Go back three years, and the former Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp (R-MI) released his own tax reform plan – it was well over 900 pages, and addressed dozens and dozens of issues. (That bill went nowhere.) If you are going to do true reform, it is not simple. It is not achieved in only a couple of pages. In true reform, there are big winners and big losers. Just look at all the talk about state and local taxes, mortgage insurance deduction, 401(k)’s and more. Lofty generalizations didn’t work on health care – and they won’t work on tax reform either. And then, there is always the reaction of the President to the fine print – we saw it earlier this week on 401(k) matters. Paul Ryan said fortunately Trump will be in Asia when they roll out the House tax bill next week (will be tweeting on a different timezone) — Anna Edgerton (@annaedge4) October 26, 2017 3. Already a number of GOP red flags. The vote on the budget outline in the House sent a clear political distress signal, as a number of Republicans from New York and New Jersey won’t support a tax plan that takes a big chunk out of the State and Local tax deduction (referred to as SALT). Democrats and Republicans tried to get rid of that deduction back in 1986, but were forced to back then, and it could happen again. One wild card is the Texas delegation, a state that has no income tax, but has relatively high local property taxes, which result in many in the Lone Star State using that deduction. “We need tax reform but not on backs of New Yorkers,” said Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY). Look at the “No” votes on the budget, and you see that State and Local tax revolt clearly. 4. Don’t expect Democrats to get on board. If you were asking me to set a Vegas over/under line on the number of Democrats who would vote for a GOP tax reform plan – I might be tempted to put the over/under at one. I’m sure there are a couple of Democrats who are thinking about it, but you certainly don’t hear much of that at all in the hallways of the Capitol. Back in 1986, tax reform was a very bipartisan effort. In fact, the original plan in the Senate was approved on a vote of 97-3. You read that right, 97-3. The final vote was 74-23. The final bill got 292 votes in the House. But in 2017, bipartisanship is uncool for a variety of reasons, and this GOP-only designed tax bill will probably only insure that Democrats are on the sidelines – and opposed. Gotta make something sweet to keep Democrats on board with tax reform . Democrats must know it helps them too — Donald Shenk (@Don4475) October 26, 2017 5. Will it be tax reform? Or tax cuts? Watch the language being used in coming weeks by the President and Republicans in Congress, because tax reform is different than tax cuts. The GOP could probably approve a package of tax cuts by Christmas in short order – but a major tax reform plan will be much trickier. President Trump routinely talks tax cuts, and then seems to stick a couple mentions in of tax reform, just to make sure he is hitting that note. But it won’t surprise me for serious tax reform to go by the wayside if the GOP runs into big problems getting enough votes in the House and Senate. Again, tax reform is more difficult than health care. There are real winners and real losers in every change you make. You cannot design a tax reform bill that makes every taxpayer a winner. This will be the biggest TAX CUT in the history of our country – and we need it! #TaxReform Read more: https://t.co/o3W9bJkz5k pic.twitter.com/JYckXWEmLu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2017
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.