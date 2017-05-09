Boy, 9, dies after falling from tractor

A 9-year-old Kansas boy died last week after he fell from a tractor in McPherson County, according to multiple reports.

Cayden Avery was mowing a pasture with his father on Friday evening, sitting atop a tractor that was pulling a mower, when the tractor hit a depression, The Wichita Eagle reported. The jostling threw Cayden from the tractor and he was struck by the mower, according to the newspaper.

Authorities were called around 8:45 p.m. to the pasture, just southwest of Inman.

Medics pronounced Cayden dead at the scene, KWCH reported.

Counselors were at Buhler Elementary School on Monday to help Cayden’s classmates process the news, according to the TV station. Cayden was a third-grade student at the school.

Today, people are remembering and mourning the life of young Cayden Avery who was killed in a farming accident Friday. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/3IhGFzqrF3 — Katie Johnston (@KWCHKatie) May 8, 2017

"A lot of people knew him and loved him," school Principal Mike Bryan told KWCH. "We wanted to take care of not only his family, but we also wanted to take care of the students that really had a lot of memories of him."

This is the second death related to tractors in the last six months. An 8-year-old Louisiana boy died in McPherson County in November after he was struck by a piece of farm equipment while riding a tractor with an adult.