Boy, 2, chokes to death on grape at grocery store

A toddler choked to death on a grape at a grocery store after his mother was unable to perform CPR.

Mother Emma Carver did not notice her son Ayyan Umar, 2, had eaten some grapes until she heard him making choking sounds last week.

“I started banging on him,” mother Emma Carver told WXYZ. “But it wasn't getting it out, so it had to be lodged.”

One shopper called 911 while another tried CPR. Emergency responders were on scene about five to seven minutes later and were able to remove one grape. Another grape was removed at the hospital.

Carver and the father, Mohammad Umar, have signed up for a first aid class. They encourage other parents to learn the life-saving skills, too.

“I was feeling like maybe it was a bad dream, maybe somebody gonna wake me up,” Umar said. “He sleeps on my chest. I see him everywhere.”